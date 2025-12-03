The Boston Red Sox are big-game hunting during the 2025 MLB offseason. To this point, Boston has been connected to re-signing Alex Bregman and signing Pete Alonso from the New York Mets. However, another power hitter has entered the picture in Boston.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Red Sox are interested in signing Kyle Schwarber from the Philadelphia Phillies. Schwarber has been linked to several teams, such as the Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds, but Fenway Park would be an excellent ballpark for his power hitting.

In 2025, Schwarber hit 56 home runs and 132 runs batted in, both career highs. The 32-year-old All-Star has a strong market, but much like Bregman, he could see an offensive boost playing in Fenway Park. It’s hard to imagine that Schwarber could do even better in 2026, but Boston would be a perfect fit.

It will be hard to pry Schwarber away from the Phillies, but if the Red Sox want to raise their ceiling in the American League, signing him would be the perfect solution. Schwarber is one of MLB’s top free agents, and Boston is knocking on the door.

