Sonny Gray has a new home for the 2026 MLB season after the Boston Red Sox completed a stunning trade in November. Gray, who has spent the last two years with the Cardinals, was acquired by Boston to help solidify the team’s rotation behind ace pitcher Garrett Crochet.

The 36-year-old starting pitcher didn’t perform well in 2025, only posting a 4.28 ERA across 32 games. However, the Red Sox believe Gray will be a good fit in the rotation, and based on his latest comments about the New York Yankees, the fans will love him, too.

Sonny Gray expresses feelings about the New York Yankees after trade

Gray recently had a video conference after his trade to the Red Sox, and he didn’t hold back his thoughts when talking about the Yankees. In fact, it’s very clear that he will be one of the fan favorites in Boston.

“It feels good to me to go to a place now where it’s easy to hate the Yankees,” Gray said. “I never wanted to go there in the first place.”

These are jaw-dropping comments from Gray, who spent two seasons in New York from 2017 to 2018. Most notably, Gray had his worst MLB season with the Yankees in 2018 after posting a 4.90 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 30 starts. It was an ugly campaign for Gray, who bounced back with the Cincinnati Reds in 2019.

The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry is still very much alive after New York eliminated Boston in the AL Wild Card in October. Gray is excited to be a part of the Red Sox, and his first start against the Yankees will be must-watch TV, as the team likely won’t forget his comments.

Read More: Rumor Links Blue Jays, Red Sox to Same Star as Bregman and Bichette Replacement