The Cincinnati Reds made the MLB Postseason for the first time since 2020, and it is leaving a sour taste in their mouth. Cincinnati wants to make it back to the MLB Postseason and have more competitive performances against the league’s best teams. In order to accomplish that goal, the Reds appear to be in the mix for a superstar free agent.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Reds are “in the mix” for former Philadelphia Phillies hitter Kyle Schwarber in MLB Free Agency. Schwarber has been linked to several MLB teams, such as the Phillies and Baltimore Orioles, but Cincinnati might be the most surprising team.

The Reds aren’t known to be heavy spenders, but adding Schwarber and his 56 home runs to the lineup would significantly elevate the offense. Schwarber is likely going to receive a long contract with a great AAV, leaving him with a very strong free agency market.

Cincinnati is big-fish hunting during the 2025 MLB offseason, and Schwarber would be an excellent fit. The Reds are in need of some power hitting, and if Schwarber can call Great American Ball Park his home in 2026 and beyond, the offseason would be an overwhelming success.

