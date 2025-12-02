The Baltimore Orioles will continue their aggression during the 2025 MLB offseason. Before the winter meetings, the Orioles traded pitcher Grayson Rodriguez to the Los Angeles Angels for outfielder Taylor Ward and signed closer Ryan Helsley to a two-year contract. Now, Baltimore is looking to hit a grand slam in free agency.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Orioles have shown some interest in former Philadelphia Phillies hitter Kyle Schwarber in free agency. Schwarber is regarded as one of the top free agents on the market, with heavy competition from the Phillies and other organizations.

The 32-year-old designated hitter is coming off an unreal season with 56 home runs and 132 runs batted in over the course of the season. Schwarber to Baltimore might sound like a long shot, but the organization is ready to spend money to make the lineup and pitching better.

There will be plenty of teams vying for Schwarber’s services, but if Baltimore wants to maximize its time with Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman, giving him a big deal would be worth it. Schwarber is one of the best hitters in MLB, and the Orioles want in on the action.

