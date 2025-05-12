Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Catches Strays as Colorado Rockies Hilariously Respond to Brutal 21-0 Loss

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After a brutal loss to the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies‘ social media team humorously referenced the publicized drama involving Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

The Rockies, currently in the midst of an absolutely brutal start to the season (they’re making the Chicago White Sox look like Murderer’s Row), suffered a 21-0 defeat on Saturday night, dropping their record to 6-33.

That record matches the 1988 Baltimore Orioles for the worst 39-game start in the majors in 130 years.

A day later, the Rockies would fire manager Bud Black, even after bouncing back and winning their seventh game of the season.

But Colorado’s social media team had everybody talking after the football-esque final score against the Padres one night earlier.

Colorado Rockies Show Some Humor During a Dismal Time

Instead of posting the game score after losing 21-0, the Colorado Rockies mimicked Belichick’s girlfriend’s phrase from a recent CBS interview.

“We’re not talking about this,” they wrote on X, adding an image of an angry-looking Hudson during her beau’s interview.

Yes, they were sidestepping the embarrassing defeat. But fans found the Rockies’ witty response amusing, briefly lightening the mood for a team struggling to play at a Triple-A level.

“Actually a pretty funny way to lean into the all-time bad season seemingly hitting a rock-bottom,” one user responded.

“So good. Kudos,” another added.

A Jab at Jordon Hudson

The Colorado Rockies post was a nod to Hudson’s interruption during Belichick’s controversial CBS Sports interview, where she shut down a question about their relationship.

The interview, meant to promote Belichick’s book “The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football,” went viral when Hudson interrupted a question about how she and Belichick met.

“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson told interviewer Tony Dokoupil, trying to keep the interview focused on the book.

Hudson is 24 years old, Belichick 73.

Belichick, currently the head coach at the University of North Carolina, issued a statement claiming CBS selectively edited the interview to create a false narrative about Hudson’s role.

Dokoupil, though, said the viral moment was only one such instance of Hudson interrupting the interview. Behind the scenes, she allegedly stepped in several times.

The Colorado Rockies will hit the road against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, guided by interim manager Warren Schaeffer. Who knows how long it will take them to get their 8th win of the season.