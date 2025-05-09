Julian Edelman Backs Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend in CBS Interview Controversy

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Julian Edelman, who won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots as a wide receiver, defended Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson following a controversial CBS Sunday Morning interview.

The interview, meant to promote Belichick’s book “The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football,” went viral when Hudson interrupted a question about how she and Belichick met.

“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson told interviewer Tony Dokoupil, trying to keep the interview focused on the book.

This is a rather absurd expectation since people are talking about Belichick these days because of his 24-year-old former cheerleader girlfriend.

Edelman, on his “Dudes on Dudes” podcast with Rob Gronkowski, argued that Hudson was acting in a professional capacity, similar to Belichick’s former aide Berj Najarian.

“From what I’ve heard, Jordon is playing the Berj role — handling all the football ops, handling a lot of his social, a lot of his PR,” Edelman said.

Edelman Defends Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend

Edelman pointed out that Hudson has been reported to be Bill Belichick’s de facto agent, and as a result, she was simply doing what you would expect from his representative.

“People are giving an unfair reality of what’s going on,” he contends. “Because she was jumping into that conversation during the interview just like any PR person would jump in when there is an unnecessary question that probably didn’t go over in the pre-production meeting.”

Sure, if they specifically stated beforehand that their relationship was off limits, and Dokoupil brought it up regardless, then there was indeed a right to step in. But come on, she and ‘The Hoodie’ have spent months on end touting their relationship on social media—you didn’t think he’d be interested in discussing it?

‘Look at me, look at me!’ And then, when everybody does, we fire back with, ‘How dare you look at me?’

Belichick, currently the head coach at the University of North Carolina, issued a statement claiming CBS selectively edited the interview to create a false narrative about Hudson’s role. The network refuted this, stating the interview had no preconditions or topic restrictions.

Dokoupil says the viral moment was only one such instance of Hudson interrupting the interview. Behind the scenes, she allegedly stepped in several times.

She’s His De Facto Agent

It’s been widely reported for months now that Hudson has been serving as Bill Belichick’s “de facto agent,” a role that helped her score an appearance in a Dunkin’ Donuts Super Bowl commercial.

In February, ESPN reporter Pablo Torre revealed the breadth of Hudson’s power during his “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast.

“She’s the person who you need to go through to book Bill Belichick for a Super Bowl commercial or for the other commitments he has as a multi-platform personality. She’s the gateway,” Torre said.

Belichick is back on the sidelines with the North Carolina Tarheels, though some people view his stint as an audition to return to the NFL.

Perhaps he’s turning a corner now as the season inches closer and wants to remain focused solely on football. But Hudson and he generated interest in their relationship with absurd social media posts, including the 72-year-old college football coach on the beach helping her with the ol’ morning yoga routine.

Belichick has been a constant source of material, whether it’s his foray into “Instaface,” his dating life with a 24-year-old, or even sliding into a cheerleading feud.

Suddenly clamming up on the topic is a little weird.

The Tarheels open their season against TCU on September 1st.