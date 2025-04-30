Bill Belichick defends girlfriend after her role in CBS interview debacle, claims network shaped ‘false narrative’

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After a disastrous interview with CBS Sunday Morning, NFL legend Bill Belichick has spoken out to defend his girlfriend after she came across as controlling during the conversation.

Over the weekend, New England Patriots great and current North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick had an in-depth chat with CBS to promote his new book. However, on more than one occasion, his girlfriend — Jordon Hudson — allegedly interrupted and shot down questions about their relationship. It added more to a growing narrative that she has an outsized role in his day-to-day life, including his career.

Well, on Wednesday afternoon, the 73-year-old NFL great tried to do damage control and publicly defended his current love interest.

“I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday Morning to promote my new book, “The Art of Winning – Lessons from My Life in Football. Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book,” Belichick said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book,” he claimed. “After this occurred several times, Jordon stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic. But simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track.

“Some clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met. But we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021. The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had… Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview. To suggest a false narrative that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation. Which is simply not true.”

Hudson, who has recently identified herself as the chief operating officer of Belichick Productions, has had an unofficial role with the UNC program since his hiring in December. The eight-time Super Bowl winner has even requested that she be copied on various emails about media-related topics for the team. The 73-year-old coaching legend is nearly 50 years older than his 24-year-old significant other.

