Friends, North Carolina Tar Heels officials ‘concerned’ by influence of Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordan Hudson

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made headlines in 2024 when it was revealed that he was dating Jordan Hudson just a year after she graduated from college. Now, the college football coach’s girlfriend is reportedly becoming a concern for the North Carolina Tar Heels and those close to him.

According to TMZ, people working at the University of North Carolina are ‘concerned about Hudson’s influence’ on Belichick. The concerns include her involvement as a manager, with the Tar Heels’ coach requiring that she be included in certain emails and her role in his media company.

The report comes just days after a bizarre moment during an interview. In a Q&A session with Tony Dokoupil of “CBS Mornings” to promote Belichick’s book “The Art of Winning”, Hudson became confrontational and caused a scene.

When Belichick was asked how the two met, his 24-year-old girlfriend shut down the question and cut in before the Tar Heels’ coach could answer. CBS aired Hudson’s interjection and noted that she was a ‘constant presence’ during the interview, watching extremely closely.

TMZ notes that it wasn’t the only time Hudson interjected herself in the sit-down interview. There were multiple occasions of Hudson ‘butting in’, even going as far as cutting off Belichick’s answers when he talked about football. She would stop him and correct him, seemingly shaping the answers he gave.

In addition, per TMZ, Belichick arrived for the interview without any reps from his publishing company or an official from North Carolina. Instead, it was just him and Hudson on set with CBS producers. At one point, Hudson allegedly ‘got so heated’ that she walked out of the room and seemingly wanted Belichick to follow her. The tantrum delayed the interview by half an hour.

“She saw an opening and she took it.” Anonymous source close to Bill Belichick on the rising inluence of his girlfriend Jordan Hudson (via NY Post)

On Tuesday, Jeanette Settembre and Sara Nathan of the New York Post wrote that several people close to Belichick are alarmed by Hudson’s influence and believe she “is a runaway train” whom they have to talk carefully about around him because of how ‘deep’ into the relationship he is.

Hudson’s influence has increased dramatically since their relationship began in 2023. The Athletic reported that Hudson is the Chief Operating Officer of Belichick Productions and she was also reportedly involved in negotiations with NFL Films when the Tar Heels’ football program was being considered for Hard Knocks.