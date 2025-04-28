Bill Belichick’s girlfriend interferes, shuts down interview question about her

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s been over a year since Bill Belichick coached his last football game, yet he’s managed to remain in sports headlines. Though, one of the biggest reasons why Belichick is such a popular topic of discussion is due to his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Hudson, a former cheerleader, now helps Belichick with his day-to-day activities as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels college football team. That apparently includes sitting in on his interviews.

Recently, CBS Sports’ Tony Dokoupil sat down with the 73-year-old Belichick, where the former Patriots coach was asked how he met his girlfriend. That’s when Hudson interjected with “We’re not talking about this.”

Apparently, that wasn’t the only time Hudson interrupted the interview before Belichick could provide an answer. It’s an odd scenario, and one we don’t have answers for.

In fact, the true reasons for whatever power Hudson seems to have over Belichick may never be known but that won’t stop people from asking.

