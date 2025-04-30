Bill Belichick’s girlfriend reportedly killing ‘Hard Knocks’ deal is latest proof of NFL legend’s crash out

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick reportedly pushed for his program to be covered in a new season of the HBO series “Hard Knocks.” However, his girlfriend — Jordon Hudson — requesting a major role in the production allegedly killed the deal and likely cost the program a boatload of money.

In February, it was reported that Belichick and his new role as the head coach of the Tar Heels football program would be the focus in a new season of the popular NFL docuseries. However, little has been revealed since because the deal apparently fell apart days later. The reason why? The NFL legend’s love interest sticking her nose into the development of the show.

“Jordon Hudson, Belichick’s girlfriend, played an instrumental role in stopping the production, related to her request to be heavily involved in the project. According to multiple industry sources briefed on the negotiations,” The Athletic reported this week. “The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.”

Hudson, who has recently identified herself as the chief operating officer of Belichick Productions, made headlines this week in a disastrous interview with CBS, where she allegedly interrupted multiple times to shoot down questions on their relationship. The 73-year-old coaching legend is nearly 50 years older than his 24-year-old significant other.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Athletic report claims that Belichick requested to be the focus of the HBO series. After the crew struggled to find an NFL team willing to be the subject of their upcoming season. But the NFL’s vice president for commercial operations and business affairs, Jessica Body, sent an email on March 3 to inform North Carolina that they “will not proceed with the production of the Belichick project.” After “The conversation [on filming] took a turn we were not comfortable with.”

Losing the series reportedly could cost the university as much as $200,000 in facilities fees. Not to mention the notable exposure it would have brought to the program ahead of their first season with Bill Belichick as head coach.

Belichick and Hudson met in 2021 and have been an item since last year. She has had an unofficial role with the program since his hiring in December. The eight-time Super Bowl winner has even requested that she be copied on various emails about media-related topics for the team.