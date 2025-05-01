The fallout from Bill Belichick’s CBS interview continues

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Things haven’t been going so well for iconic football coach Bill Belichick since his now-viral CBS News interview.

He’s had to release several statements saying that his appearance on the program at the end of April created “a false narrative” about his relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. The intent of the interview, he says, was to discuss his new book, “The Art of Winning,” but instead focused on his personal life.

“Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book,” the 73-year-old said in a statement. “”Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview.

“I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book,” the statement continued. “After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion.”

Online criticism began when Hudson interrupted Belichick in a now-viral clip to suggest that she controls the relationship, both personally and professionally.

The reporter, Tony Dokoupil, claims that Hudson interrupted the interview on several occasions, though only one such instance was aired. She reportedly also interrupted when Belichick was asked how they met, doing so while standing off to the side.

Hudson has come under fire from several outlets, and an insider even allegedly told The Post that she is a “runaway train” and called Belichick’s willingness to give her authority into question.

It was revealed in March that Belichick CCs his girlfriend on all of his professional correspondence. Hudson has since hit back, releasing a set of emails written by Belichick in her defense.

““This is about what I expected from the media. We went through how important it was for me to put ‘I f–ked up’ in the book, and of course, that is the feature of this article — which is mostly about admitting mistakes and talking about a Super Bowl mistake,” it reads. “I am fine with putting mistakes in the book, but I am certainly not surprised that of 260+ pages, that is is what they would highlight.”