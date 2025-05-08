Shirtless Wonder: Comedian Bert Kreischer Outduels Tampa Bay Bucs Finest in Beer Stein Competition

Credit: Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bert Kreischer, a stand-up comedian with a knack for telling wild stories while shirtless on stage, threw down with three players for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a beer stein-holding contest.

Kreischer, whose beer belly is just as much a part of his act as any of Carrot Top’s stage props, doesn’t exactly cut a striking figure of a tough guy. Especially whilst surrounded by NFL linemen.

And yet, he proved he’s got some serious stamina, outlasting fellow comedian Tom Segura and a trio of Tampa Bay Buccaneers players – offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and guards Jon Feliciano and Cody Mauch – in a beer stein holding competition that’s as hilarious as it is impressive.

“Who can hold a stein longer?” a video on the Bucs’ official TikTok page asks.

And they’re off.

Bert Kreischer Crushes It

Even before the contest begins, you get a sense that all is not as it seems, and Kresicher has snookered the Tampa Bay players into a contest they’re just not going to win.

“Just giving you a heads up,” Kreischer warns the other men. “I used to do this in bars after shows and stand up to win money.”

Still, they must have thought there was no way he could best three NFL players averaging over 300 lbs. each. And yet, it doesn’t take long for Wirfs to point out that the stein is “actually heavy.”

From there, a lot of shouting ensues as Wirfs struggles to keep his beer mug aloft.

“I’m actually worried,” he says before yelling, “Oh my God!”

To nobody’s surprise, Segura is the first to bow out at the 1:55 mark. After that, it’s Kresicher and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers going toe to toe.

Doesn’t Even Break a Sweat

The Bucs really find themselves struggling when Wirfs points out that “my delt is fried.” And just like that, he gets knocked out at the 2:20 mark.

Feliciano succumbs just four seconds later. And then there were two—Kreischer and Mauch. After clearing 3 minutes, Mauch drops out as well.

Kreischer celebrates by holding his beer stein even higher for a few seconds and then dumping the water on his head. The dude never even breaks a sweat.

The man who once outran the Russian mafia is now outlasting professional athletes.

The Buccaneers, entering their 50th NFL season as four-time defending NFC South champions, are expected to leverage their high-powered offense led by Baker Mayfield and newly drafted wide receiver Emeka Egbuka to push for a fifth consecutive division title in 2025.

However, their average defense, ranked 18th last season, will need significant improvements to compete against a challenging schedule featuring matchups against the Eagles, Lions, and Texans.