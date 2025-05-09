LeBron James Says He’s Not Losing any Sleep After Playoff Loss, Points Finger at His Teammates

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

LeBron James expressed a calm perspective on the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, stating he isn’t losing sleep over criticism following the 4-1 humiliating series defeat.

Speaking on the “Mind The Game” podcast with Steve Nash, James highlighted that basketball is a team sport, dismissing narratives that pin the loss solely on him and Luka Doncic.

“It’s never just about me and Luka,” he said.

“It was always Minnesota versus the Lakers. I am at a point in my career now where, you know, I don’t lose sleep over that, ‘How did me and Luka lose?’ James added. “Well, yeah, there’s eight other guys on the floor!”

The four-time NBA champion noted the Timberwolves were a tough matchup, describing them as a “worthy opponent” that had been battle-tested.

LeBron James – Don’t Look at Me

LeBron James and Luka Doncic are two of the best players in the league. They are all-time greats. So, it’s rather odd for someone of James’ caliber not to take responsibility.

All-time great players make their teammates better. They elevate them. In 2010, Kobe Bryant made Pau Gasol and Ron Artest better as he lifted his team and earned his fifth championship. Michael Jordan turned John Paxson, Steve Kerr, and Bill Cartwright into playoff heroes on his way to six championships.

And when times were tough, they didn’t shift the blame. Can you ever, in your life, imagine Kobe or Michael saying they’re not losing any sleep over whether or not they could have done more?

He’s certainly right in what he’s saying. It takes an entire team to win and lose. But when you’re the biggest name in the game, there must be some accountability.

James acknowledged the Lakers’ roster is still developing, particularly after trading for Doncic midseason, which disrupted team dynamics. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had his way in the series.

Some might say he ‘cooked‘ LeBron one-on-one.

LeBron – A Team Leader?

It’s hard to discount a team that has both LeBron James and Luka Doncic on its roster, but the former needs to develop into an actual team leader if the Lakers are to succeed next season and make it beyond the first round.

Right now, the club is beholden to James, who has a $52.6 million player option due in 2025-26. But the ‘King’ constantly hems and haws on his future plans.

“Haven’t had the conversation with the family yet as far as me going forward or whatever the case may be, but we’ll see what happens,” James said during the podcast.

Reports have suggested he has no intention of taking a contract cut or restructuring to help the Lakers make a big addition this offseason. Then there’s the small matter of his hijacking a roster spot on the club for his son, duping Los Angeles into a 4-year guaranteed contract for Bronny, who has no business being on an NBA court.

Perhaps that slot could have gone to a role player who could actually come off the bench and contribute. Bronny played two minutes in the series against the Timberwolves and contributed zeroes across the board.

The Lakers now face offseason questions about roster balance and addressing their frontcourt weaknesses, and their biggest star seems disinterested in helping answer those questions while turning a once-proud franchise into a joke to promote family members.