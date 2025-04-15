ESPN Celebrates LeBron and Bronny Being the Highest Scoring Father-Son Duo in NBA History

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Anybody harboring doubts about Bronny James being an NBA-caliber player can all grab themselves a nice plate of crow. Sure, Bronny couldn’t hit the ocean with a basketball on a good shooting day, but he is in the record books.

And ESPN is celebrating. The network published an article Tuesday covering the highest-scoring father-son duos in league history.

LeBron and Bronny entered the history books when the two checked into the game together late in the second quarter of their season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. And they’ve done it again.

While it might have been a long season with the younger James averaging 2.3 points per game on a field-goal percentage of just over 30%, his partnership with Papa LeBron earned him some shine at the Mothership.

LeBron and Bronny Breaking Records

That’s right – LeBron and Bronny now make up the highest-scoring father-son duo in league history.

Excuse them while they climb the ladder to immortality, Mychal and Klay Thompson, and your 29,246 points total: Mychal (12,810), Klay (16,536).

Step aside Dell and Steph Curry with that weak 38,056 points: Dell (12,670), Steph (25,386).

Move over Joe “Jellybean” and Kobe Bryant with your 38,895 points combined: Joe (5,252), Kobe (33,643).

There is a new king in town. Or should we say, Kings? LeBron and Bronny James now have a combined 42,246 points: LeBron (42,184) and Bronny (62).

Sixty-two points.

Salute to Scottie Pippen and Pip Jr. on becoming the first father-son duo in NBA history to notch a triple-double



Unlike LePhoto-Op James Jr, Pip Jr earned his way into the NBA off an outstanding career at Vanderbilt.



True, authentic, actual father & son NBA history pic.twitter.com/cYSgRacZP5 — Apex Jones (@ApexJones22) November 9, 2024

Bronny the Second Coming

It seems NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith is correct. Bronny does belong. He belongs in the NBA and in the record books.

Sixty-two points.

“I’ve always believed that this kid has the potential, once I watched him, to be in the NBA,” Smith said after Bronny contributed moderately decent statistics in a game earlier this season when the Lakers sat most of their starters.

“He looked like someone who belonged.”

And before any of you naysayers come at me with your “LeBron kind of did the heavy lifting on that there stat” nonsense, let me remind you that little Bron’ isn’t just a record-setter. He’s bringing home championship hardware already, as well.

Need I remind all of you Negative Nancies out there that even though Bronny couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn with a basketball this season, his aim at the NBA Summer League’s “Call of Duty” tournament was impeccable?

That kid won the video game tournament against a strong field of contestants and earned himself a $10,000 check and a custom championship belt.

He’s got the killer instinct. And now he’s got the stats to back it up. Bronny James is NBA material!