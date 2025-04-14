Ever Since Stephen A Smith Said Bronny James ‘Belonged’ in the NBA, He’s Been Playing Like Bronny James

Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Bronny James, in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks in late March, showed some glimmer of hope with his NBA career.

Bronny scored 17 points in 30 minutes of play, making 7 of his 10 shots. All were career highs.

The more measured among us were quick to note that James got a lot of minutes in that game because it was a blowout, and the Los Angeles Lakers had LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves all sitting out with injuries.

That context didn’t prevent First Take host Stephen A. Smith from claiming the performance was proof that he belonged in the league.

“I’ve always believed that this kid has the potential, once I watched him, to be in the NBA,” Smith said, knowing full-well he never thought he had potential.

“He looked like someone who belonged,” the analyst added.

"I've always believed that this kid has the potential, once I watched him, to be in the NBA." – Stephen A. Smith on Bronny James pic.twitter.com/AhhVSU8ocd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 21, 2025

Bronny James is Back to Playing Like Bronny

Stephen A. Smith’s commentary was a silly overreaction from a man who has made a career out of silly overreactions. And the facts bear that out.

Since declaring that Bronny James looked like he belonged in the league, Lebron’s kid has averaged 2.4 points per game on 21 percent shooting from the floor.

While he played very sparse minutes in many of those games, Sunday’s contest against the Portland Trailblazers saw him earn a season-high 38 minutes on the floor.

He made just 2 of 10 shots for four points. James did dish out 6 assists and had 4 steals to his credit. But here again, the Lakers sat most of their starters as they prepared for the playoffs.

And the entire game was essentially garbage time, as the Blazers blew their opponent out of the gym.

Stephen A. Begged LeBron to Stop the Experiment

Until he discovered that Bronny allegedly “belonged” in the NBA, Stephen A. Smith begged LeBron to end the experiment with his son.

Smith pleaded with LeBron and the Lakers several weeks ago to end the audition and keep Bronny in the G League to at least hopefully hone his skills a bit.

“I am pleading with LeBron James as a father: stop this. Stop this,” he said at the time. “We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad.”

Instead, the Lakers wasted a second-round draft pick on a kid who belongs nowhere near an NBA roster, handed him a 4-year, $7.9 million guaranteed contract on a silver platter, and continued to allow him to take up roster space.

All while feigning to fans that they’re serious about winning a championship.