Charles Barkley rips ‘immature’ Ja Morant over new grenade celebration

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant debuted a new grenade-tossing celebration after hitting a three-pointer in a win against the Charlotte Hornets, prompting criticism from former NBA stars and TNT NBA analysts Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

The celebration appears to be Morant’s response to recent league punishment. He received a $75,000 NBA fine for previous “finger gun” gestures used to celebrate his play.

Barkley viewed this as a deliberate attempt to provoke the league, calling it an “immature” reaction. He even quipped that the Grizzlies’ recently fired coach, Taylor Jenkins, is probably relieved.

“I know one person’s happy right now. Taylor Jenkins ain’t got to deal with this crap,” Barkley said.

Ja Morant stands by grenade celebration

The severity of fines for finger gun celebrations might seem excessive, but Morant’s history with the league provides important context.

Meanwhile, Morant has found what he believes is a workaround and intends to keep using it.

“That’s my celebration now until somebody else has a problem with it, and I’ll find another one,” he said.

Smith echoed Barkley’s concerns: “He has a history that maybe he should leave the celebrations where people might die alone.”

Ja Morant’s pattern of behavior

Morant’s gun-related controversies run deep. He received a 25-game suspension in the 2023-24 season for flashing firearms on social media, following an earlier 8-game suspension for a similar incident.

Shortly after returning from suspension, Morant drew criticism for a celebration where he pantomimed spraying “imaginary bullets” into the crowd.

The pattern continued when he pulled out the imaginary gun again last week toward the Golden State Warriors bench. When reports emerged that the league was investigating, Morant defiantly repeated the gesture, leading to his recent fine.

It seems hitting his wallet finally prompted him to switch celebrations, though the new one still references weapons.

Beyond on-court gestures, Morant has faced more serious allegations. In 2023, The Washington Post reported accusations that he assaulted a teenage boy and threatened to shoot him during a pickup game. He was also alleged to have threatened a mall security head in Memphis.

Morant’s talent remains undeniable. His maturity level needs work.