Watch: Vice President JD Vance Explains Why He ‘Broke’ Ohio State’s National Championship Trophy

Vice President JD Vance, an Ohio State University alumnus, nearly dropped the Buckeyes’ national championship trophy during a White House ceremony on Monday.

The team was celebrating their 2024 college football title.

The incident occurred after speeches by President Donald Trump, Vance, and coach Ryan Day. Vance attempted to lift the trophy, unaware its base was detachable.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson and Coach Day quickly assisted to prevent a complete fumble.

Vance said the Buckeyes “helped make a really incredible year even better for this very proud Ohio State alum.”

Then, he nearly wrecked their prized possession.

The CFP National Championship Trophy falls apart as VP JD Vance tries to hold it aloft at the White House. pic.twitter.com/XYmZRnCsK0 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 14, 2025

JD Vance Jokes Why He Tried to ‘Break’ the Trophy

For those wondering, the championship trophy is designed to separate. The idea being that when a player or coach wants to hoist it high into the air, the base doesn’t really need to be a part of the celebration.

The trophy is a 26.5-inch, 50-pound award made of 24-karat gold, bronze, and stainless steel.

After the incident, Vance took to social media and quipped that he didn’t want any other teams to have the opportunity to hold the championship award.

“I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy, so I decided to break it,” he joked.

To be fair, Vance’s trophy mishap was better than what happened to tennis star Maria Sharapova at the U.S. Open in 2006.

Sharapova lifted the trophy up high for the world to see, and immediately, the lid came off and hit her on the head.

I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it https://t.co/rS3Vw3BdO6 — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 14, 2025

Are They Cursed?

Ohio State clinched the national championship by defeating Notre Dame with a score of 34-23.

Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard led the way with an efficient 17 of 21 passing day with 231 yards and two touchdowns.

After the game, a cart carrying head coach Ryan Day, quarterback Will Howard, another player, and two security staff crashed into a wall inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium following their big win.

Some lady just crashed the golf cart carrying Ryan Day and Will Howard in the Mercedes-Benz tunnel after they won the National Championship pic.twitter.com/o3UqM5ZhrO — Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) January 21, 2025

We all laughed during that one scene in Austin Powers where Mike Myers’ character executes a flawless 37-point turn. If only that driver had taken lessons.

I’m not sure what the best part of this video is. Could it be the fact that Howard can’t stop laughing over this poor woman crashing into the wall? Is it somebody reassuring her that “It’s okay, it’s okay!”

Is it Ryan Day trudging down the hall, hands in his pockets, forced to walk to his destination because his golf cart now lies in tattered ruins?

For me, personally, it’s the fact that the woman laughs a bunch, picks up her cell phone, and then … completely abandons everybody in the cart.

Like, maybe stick around to ensure the security folks can peel it off the wall it’s now fused to before heading out.

Between the cart mishap and the trophy fumbling, we’re starting to wonder if Ohio State has been cursed since their victory.