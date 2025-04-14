Tiger Woods Shares Powerful Message For Rory McIlroy After Grand Slam Masters Win

Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Masters, completing the career Grand Slam by securing all four major golf championships, a feat achieved by only six golfers in history.

One of those immortals shared his thoughts on McIlroy’s historic win on social media.

Tiger Woods, absent from the tournament due to an Achilles injury, congratulated McIlroy and welcomed him to the exclusive Grand Slam club.

“Welcome to the club, [Rory McIlroy]. Completing the grand slam at Augusta is something special,” Woods wrote on X. “Your determination during this round and this entire journey has shown through, and now you’re a part of history.”

“Proud of you!”

Rory McIlroy Receives Praise From Tiger

Rory McIlroy’s victory came in a dramatic playoff against Justin Rose on the 18th hole at Augusta National, marking his first Masters win after 17 attempts.

McIlroy’s emotional triumph followed a challenging final round with two double bogeys. He struggled mightily with the driver on the first nine.

And he missed a relatively short, relatively straight putt on 18 that forced the playoff in the first place. Fans of Rory, who has struggled in recent years to get over the hump, were likely feeling the pressure themselves while cheering on their guy.

But Rory showcased his resilience, hitting an incredible second shot on that same hole in the playoff to within four feet. This time, he didn’t miss the putt.

Woods, the last to complete the Grand Slam in 2000, praised McIlroy’s determination, noting his place in golf history. The win ended Rory McIlroy’s decade-long major drought, aligning him with legends like Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

Fans Are Worried About Tiger

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods missed the Masters Champions Dinner at Augusta National earlier in the week, raising concerns among fans about his health and future in golf.

According to reports, Woods wasn’t in attendance at the ceremonial dinner because he was still recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon injury announced last month.

The injury ruled him out of the Masters and likely the remainder of the 2025 season.

Woods announced the injury by telling fans that he felt a “sharp pain in my left Achilles” while he was training to return to the course. He underwent surgery but says he expects a full recovery.

Tiger and McIlroy have teamed up to bring fans a tech-driven indoor golf league that began its inaugural season in January. The TGL golf league features six teams of top PGA Tour players competing in fast-paced, 15-hole matches at the SoFi Center in Florida.

McIlroy now has five major championships under his belt, having won the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, the U.S. Open in 2011, the Open Championship in 2014, and now the Masters 11 years later.