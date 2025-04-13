PGA Grand slam winners: Rory Mcilroy on doorstep of history at 2025 Masters Tournament

Credit: Grace Smith-Imagn Images

The grand slam in golf is one of the greatest accomplishments in the sport’s remarkable history. While some of the best golfers ever have won multiple majors on the PGA Tour, only a few have written their names into immortality with golf’s grand slam.

With Rory Milroy just one win away – Masters Tournament – from PGA history, here is a look at the history of the PGA grand slam winners.

History of PGA Grand Slam Winners

Bobby Jones – 1930 – Original grand slam

In 1930, Bobby Jones won a career grand slam by winning the U.S. Amateur, the U.S. Open, the British Amateur and the British Open. Entering 1930, Jones had won the U.S. Amateur four times, the U.S. Open three times and the British Open three times. In that record-breaking year, he won all four majors, including his first British Amateur win.

Bobby Jones major championships U.S. Amateur – 5 – 1924, 1925, 1927, 1928, 1930 U.S. Open – 4 – 1926, 1926, 1929, 1930 The Open/British Open – 3 – 1926, 1927, 1930 British Amateur – 1 – 1930



Gene Sarazen – 1935 – First modern grand slam winner

Gene Sarazen became the first golfer ever to win the modern grand slam with his Masters Tournament win in 1935. Saazen had previously won the U.S. Open twice, the PGA Championship twice and The Open Championship once. In 1935, he finally won his green jacket with a Masters Tournament victory to complete the first modern grand slam in PGA history.

Gene Sarazen major championships PGA Championship – 3 – 1922, 1923, 1933 U.S. Open – 2 – 1922, 1932 Masters – 1 – 1935 The Open – 1 – 1932



Related: 2025 Masters Final payout

Ben Hogan – 1953 – Second golfer to win the modern grand slam

Ben Hogan won golf’s grand slam in 1953, becoming just the second player in PGA history to do so. Hogan’s accomplishment nearly 20 years after Gene Sarazaen did it, thanks to a championship at The Open. It would go down as his best season ever with 3 major championships won – Masters, U.S. Open and The Open – and he joined exclusive company with three major championships in a single year. He’d never win a major again.

Ben Hogan major championships U.S. Open – 4 – 1948, 1950, 1951, 1953 PGA Championship – 1945, 1948 Masters – 1951, 1953 The Open – 1953



Gary Player – 1965 – First non-American to win the grand slam

In 1965, Gary Player became the first non-American golfer to win the grand slam with his championship at the U.S. Open. The South African golfer’s victory at the 1965 U.S. Open made him just the third golfer to accomplish the feat and Jack Nicklaus followed it up with consecutive years with a grand slam. It’s the only time in PGA history that a grand slam has been won in back-to-back years.

Gary Playr major championships Masters – 1961, 1974, 1978 The Open – 1959, 1968, 1974 PGA Championship – 1962, 1972 U.S. Open – 1965



Jack Nicklaus – 1966 – First golfer to win multiple grand slams

Jack Nicklaus won his first grand slam in 1966 and then became the first golfer in GPA history to win multiple grand slams in 1971, winning the PGA Championship. Nicklaus would later go on to win a third grand slam in 1978, when he won The Open for the third and final time in his career. Nicklaus also has the record for most major titles (18) and most masters wins (six).

Jack Nicklaus major championships – 3 career grand slams Masters – 6 – 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986 PGA Championship – 5 – 1963, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1980 U.S. Open – 4 – 1962, 1967, 1972, 1980 The Open – 3 – 1966, 1970, 1978

3 career grand slams

Tiger Woods – 3 – Youngest golfer to win a grand slam

Entering 2025, Tiger Woods was the most recent golfer to win the Grand Slam.In 2000, Woods became the youngest golfer to win a Grand Slam at just 24 years old, breaking the record held by Jack Nicklaus, with a victory at the British Open. Woods won his second grand slam in 2005 with a victory at the British Open and he tied Nicklaus with his third grand slam with his win at the 2008 U.S. Open.

Tiger Woods major championships – 3 career grand slams Masters – 5 – 1997, 2001, 2022, 2005, 2019 PGA Championship – 1999, 2000, 2006, 2007 U.S. Open – 2000, 2002, 2008 The Open – 2000, 2005, 2006

3 career grand slams

PGA Grand Slam Winners FAQ

How many PGA golfers have won the Grand Slam?

Five golfers have won the modern grand slam in the PGA, while six golfers have won the grand slam in the sport’s history if including Bobby Jones’ original grand slam.

Has anyone won all four majors in one year golf?

Bobby Jones won all four majors in the same year in 1930, winning the British Open, U.S. Ameteur, British Amateur and U.S. Open. However, no modern golfer has won the grand slam in history.

Who are the 5 golfers to win a career Grand Slam?

Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan and Gary Powers are the five golfers to win a grand slam in their legendary careers. The original grand slam was worn by Bobby Jones in 1930, before the modern grand slam was created.

Who has the most golf Grand Slam titles?

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus are tied for the most golf grand slam titles with three apiece. No other golfer has even recorded two grand slams in their career, with Ben Hogan, Gary Powers and Gene Sarazen doing it once in their careers.

What are the four grand slams in golf?

The four grand slams in golf are the Masters Tournament, the U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the PGA Championship.

Who was the last golfer to win a grand slam?

Tiger Woods was the last PGA golfer to win a grand slam, which he accomplished three times in his career with the last coming with his third victory at the 2008 U.S. Open.