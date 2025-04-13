2025 Masters Final Payout: How much does the winner of the Masters get? Historical total on the line

Updated:
Follow Us
2025 Masters Final Payout
Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Rory Mcilroy surged atop the leaderboard on Saturday with a phenomenal performance, followed close behind by Bryson DeChambeau in second. Two of the best golfers in the world aren’t just competing for the green jacket but also a historic 2025 Masters final payout.

A year ago, The Masters set a record-setting purse of $20 million for the field, including a $3.6 million payout for winner Scottie Scheffler. In that same tournament, five golfers – Schefler, Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Tommy Fleetwood – all left Georgia with at least $1 million.

Related: The Masters leader right now

With Sunday determining a winner at August National Golf Club, here are the historic 2025 Masters Final payouts for the winner and the rest of the field.

The Masters Payout 2025

PlacePayout
1$4.2 million
2$2.268 million
3$1.428 million
4$1.008 million
5$840,000
6$756,00
7$703,500
8$651,000
9$609,000
10$567,000
11$525,000
12$483,000
13$441,000
14$399,000
15$378,000
16$357,000
17$336,000
18$315,000
19$294,000
20$273,000
21$252,000
22$235,200
23$218,400
24$201,600
25$184,800
26$168,000
27$161,700
28$155,400
29$149,100
30$142,800
31$136,500
32$130,200
33$123,900
34$118,650
35$113,400
36$108,150
37$102,900
38$98,700
39$94,500
40$90,300
41$86,100
42$81,900
43$77,700
44$73,500
45$69,300
46$65,100
47$60,900
48$57,540
49$54,600
50$52,920

The Masters Payout 2025 FAQ

How much do you get if you win the Masters?

The winner of the Masters Tournament this year will receive $4.2 million, the highest purse ever for the winner of the Masters.

How much does second place win at the Masters?

If you finish second place in the Masters Tournament this year, the golfer will receive $2.268 million which is the highest prize money ever for finishing second at Augusta National.

How much does third place win at the Masters?

Winning third place in the Masters Tournament 2025 is worth $1.428 million.

How much do you make if you miss the cut at the Masters?

Golfers who miss the cut at the Masters Tournament in 2025 receive $25,000. That’s in comparison to the $10,000 paid out for missing the cut at the U.S. Open.

By Matt Johnson
NFL, MLB & college football writer for Sportsnaut. Graduated from San Diego State University with BA in Journalism, 2019. ... More about Matt Johnson

More About:
0What do you think?Post a comment.