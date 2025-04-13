2025 Masters Final Payout: How much does the winner of the Masters get? Historical total on the line

Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Rory Mcilroy surged atop the leaderboard on Saturday with a phenomenal performance, followed close behind by Bryson DeChambeau in second. Two of the best golfers in the world aren’t just competing for the green jacket but also a historic 2025 Masters final payout.

A year ago, The Masters set a record-setting purse of $20 million for the field, including a $3.6 million payout for winner Scottie Scheffler. In that same tournament, five golfers – Schefler, Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Tommy Fleetwood – all left Georgia with at least $1 million.

With Sunday determining a winner at August National Golf Club, here are the historic 2025 Masters Final payouts for the winner and the rest of the field.

The Masters Payout 2025

Place Payout 1 $4.2 million 2 $2.268 million 3 $1.428 million 4 $1.008 million 5 $840,000 6 $756,00 7 $703,500 8 $651,000 9 $609,000 10 $567,000 11 $525,000 12 $483,000 13 $441,000 14 $399,000 15 $378,000 16 $357,000 17 $336,000 18 $315,000 19 $294,000 20 $273,000 21 $252,000 22 $235,200 23 $218,400 24 $201,600 25 $184,800 26 $168,000 27 $161,700 28 $155,400 29 $149,100 30 $142,800 31 $136,500 32 $130,200 33 $123,900 34 $118,650 35 $113,400 36 $108,150 37 $102,900 38 $98,700 39 $94,500 40 $90,300 41 $86,100 42 $81,900 43 $77,700 44 $73,500 45 $69,300 46 $65,100 47 $60,900 48 $57,540 49 $54,600 50 $52,920

