The Masters Leaderboard 2025: Who is leading The Masters right now? Leaderboard after Saturday

The Masters 2025 has seen some of the best golfers in the world come through during the first major tournament of the 2025 PGA Tour season at the Augusta National Golf Club. We went into Saturday with Justin Rose narrowly leading over Bryson DeChambeau and Rory Mcilroy. Now, we’ve got The Masters Leaderboard heading into Sunday.
Much like March Madness, which saw all four No. 1 seeds reach the Final Four, the Masters Tournament has largely seen the favorites come through. Rose held the lead since recording a 65 on Thursday, while Mcllroy surged up the leaderboard after an outstanding day on Friday. Now, the winner of the green jacket all comes down to Sunday, with some of the best golfers in the world in the mix.
On Saturday, Mcilroy was phenomenal as he surged up the Masters Tournament leaderboard, tying for Saturday’s lowest score (-6), with DeChambeau (-3) right behind him. Ahead of the final round of the Masters, Mcilroy and DeChambeau are the favorites, with Corey Conners and Patrick Reed at least having a shot. However, Rose might be out of the mix after a +3 on Saturday.
Let’s dive into the Masters leaderboard right now.
The Masters leaderboard entering Sunday
|Rank
|Golfer
|Score
|Rounds 1 – 2 -3
|1
|Rory Mcilroy
|-12
|72 – 66 – 66
|2
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-10
|69 – 68 – 69
|3
|Corey Conners
|-8
|68 – 70 – 70
|T4
|Patrick Reed
|-6
|71 – 70 – 69
|T4
|Ludvig Åberg
|-6
|68 – 73 – 69
|T6
|Jason Day
|-5
|70 – 70 – 71
|T6
|Shane Lowry
|-5
|71 – 68 – 72
|T6
|Scottie Scheffler
|-5
|68 – 71 – 72
|T6
|Justin Rose
|-5
|65 – 71 – 75
|T10
|Zach Johnson
|-4
|72 – 74 – 66
|T10
|Nicolas Echavarria
|-4
|73 – 70 – 69
|T10
|Xander Schauffele
|-4
|73 – 69 70
|T10
|Sungjae Im
|-4
|71 – 70 – 71
|T14
|Max Homa
|-3
|74 – 70 – 69
|T14
|Collin Morikawa
|-3
|72 – 69 – 72
|T14
|Viktor Hovland
|-3
|71 – 69 – 73
|T17
|Tom Hoge
|-2
|72 – 72 – 70
|T17
|Davis Thompson
|-2
|71 – 73 – 70
|T17
|Matt McCarty
|-2
|71 – 68 – 75
|T17
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-2
|69 – 70 – 75
|T21
|Jordan Spieth
|-1
|73 – 73 – 69
|T21
|Max Greyserman
|-1
|71 – 75 – 69
|T21
|Byeong Hun An
|-1
|74 – 71 – 70
|T21
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-1
|73 – 67 – 75
|T25
|Jon Rahm
|E
|75 – 71 – 70
|T25
|Joaquin Niemann
|E
|72 – 74 – 70
|T25
|Maverick McNealy
|E
|72 – 73 – 71
|T25
|Harris English
|E
|70 – 73 – 73
|T25
|Michael Kim
|E
|71 – 71 – 74
|T30
|Denny McCarthy
|+1
|71 – 75 – 71
|T30
|Sahith Theegala
|+1
|72 – 72 – 73
|T30
|Daniel Berger
|+1
|71 – 73 – 73
|T30
|Aaron Rai
|+1
|70 – 74 – 73
|T30
|Bubba Watson
|+1
|71 – 72 – 74
|T30
|Davis Riley
|+1
|73 – 69 – 75
|T30
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+1
|73 – 69 – 75
|T37
|Charl Schwartzel
|+2
|74 – 72 – 72
|T37
|Tom Kim
|+2
|73 – 73 – 72
|T37
|Nick Taylor
|+2
|73 – 71 – 74
|T37
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+2
|71 – 73 – 74
|T37
|Sam Burns
|+2
|73 – 70 – 75
|T42
|Danny Willett
|+3
|75 – 71 – 73
|T42
|J.T Poston
|+3
|74 – 72 – 73
|T42
|Patrick Cantlay
|+3
|74 – 72 – 73
|T42
|Stephan Jaeger
|+3
|72 – 74 – 73
|T42
|Wyndham Clark
|+3
|76- 68 – 75
|T42
|Brian Harman
|+3
|71 – 71 – 77
|T48
|J.J. Spaun
|+4
|74 – 72 – 74
|T48
|Justin Thomas
|+4
|73 – 71 – 76
|T48
|Min Woo Lee
|+4
|71 – 72 – 77
|T48
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+4
|73 – 68 – 79
|T52
|Akshay Bhatia
|+5
|70 – 76 – 75
|T52
|Brian campbel
|+5
|72 – 73 – 76
The Masters FAQ
Who is leading the Masters?
Rory Mcilroy is leading the Masters right now with -12, 2 strokes ahead of Bryson DeChambeau (-10), four strokes ahead of Corey Clements and 6 strokes ahead of Patrick Reed and Ludvig Aberg (-6).
What time does the Masters start on Sunday?
The final round of the Masters Tournament on Sunday starts around 6:50 AM PT/6:50 AM ET. The Masters will stretch from Sunday morning to around 7:00 P.M. ET on Sunday night.
Is Tiger Woods playing in the Masters?
No, Tiger Woods is not playing in the Masters Tournament following Achilles surgery earlier this year.