The Masters Leaderboard 2025: Who is leading The Masters right now? Leaderboard after Saturday

Updated:
Follow Us

The Masters 2025 has seen some of the best golfers in the world come through during the first major tournament of the 2025 PGA Tour season at the Augusta National Golf Club. We went into Saturday with Justin Rose narrowly leading over Bryson DeChambeau and Rory Mcilroy. Now, we’ve got The Masters Leaderboard heading into Sunday.

Much like March Madness, which saw all four No. 1 seeds reach the Final Four, the Masters Tournament has largely seen the favorites come through. Rose held the lead since recording a 65 on Thursday, while Mcllroy surged up the leaderboard after an outstanding day on Friday. Now, the winner of the green jacket all comes down to Sunday, with some of the best golfers in the world in the mix.

Related: The Masters payout 2025; winner’s payout and prize winnings

On Saturday, Mcilroy was phenomenal as he surged up the Masters Tournament leaderboard, tying for Saturday’s lowest score (-6), with DeChambeau (-3) right behind him. Ahead of the final round of the Masters, Mcilroy and DeChambeau are the favorites, with Corey Conners and Patrick Reed at least having a shot. However, Rose might be out of the mix after a +3 on Saturday.

Let’s dive into the Masters leaderboard right now.

The Masters leaderboard entering Sunday

RankGolferScoreRounds 1 – 2 -3
1Rory Mcilroy-1272 – 66 – 66
2Bryson DeChambeau-1069 – 68 – 69
3Corey Conners-868 – 70 – 70
T4Patrick Reed-671 – 70 – 69
T4Ludvig Åberg-668 – 73 – 69
T6Jason Day-570 – 70 – 71
T6Shane Lowry-571 – 68 – 72
T6Scottie Scheffler-568 – 71 – 72
T6Justin Rose-565 – 71 – 75
T10Zach Johnson-472 – 74 – 66
T10Nicolas Echavarria-473 – 70 – 69
T10Xander Schauffele-473 – 69 70
T10Sungjae Im-471 – 70 – 71
T14Max Homa-374 – 70 – 69
T14Collin Morikawa-372 – 69 – 72
T14Viktor Hovland-371 – 69 – 73
T17Tom Hoge-272 – 72 – 70
T17Davis Thompson-271 – 73 – 70
T17Matt McCarty-271 – 68 – 75
T17Tyrrell Hatton-269 – 70 – 75
T21Jordan Spieth-173 – 73 – 69
T21Max Greyserman-171 – 75 – 69
T21Byeong Hun An-174 – 71 – 70
T21Rasmus Højgaard-173 – 67 – 75
T25Jon RahmE75 – 71 – 70
T25Joaquin NiemannE72 – 74 – 70
T25Maverick McNealyE72 – 73 – 71
T25Harris EnglishE70 – 73 – 73
T25Michael KimE71 – 71 – 74
T30Denny McCarthy+171 – 75 – 71
T30Sahith Theegala+172 – 72 – 73
T30Daniel Berger+171 – 73 – 73
T30Aaron Rai+170 – 74 – 73
T30Bubba Watson+171 – 72 – 74
T30Davis Riley+173 – 69 – 75
T30Tommy Fleetwood+173 – 69 – 75
T37Charl Schwartzel+274 – 72 – 72
T37Tom Kim+273 – 73 – 72
T37Nick Taylor+273 – 71 – 74
T37Matt Fitzpatrick+271 – 73 – 74
T37Sam Burns+273 – 70 – 75
T42Danny Willett+375 – 71 – 73
T42J.T Poston+374 – 72 – 73
T42Patrick Cantlay+374 – 72 – 73
T42Stephan Jaeger+372 – 74 – 73
T42Wyndham Clark+376- 68 – 75
T42Brian Harman+371 – 71 – 77
T48J.J. Spaun+474 – 72 – 74
T48Justin Thomas+473 – 71 – 76
T48Min Woo Lee+471 – 72 – 77
T48Hideki Matsuyama+473 – 68 – 79
T52Akshay Bhatia+570 – 76 – 75
T52Brian campbel+572 – 73 – 76

The Masters FAQ

Who is leading the Masters?

Rory Mcilroy is leading the Masters right now with -12, 2 strokes ahead of Bryson DeChambeau (-10), four strokes ahead of Corey Clements and 6 strokes ahead of Patrick Reed and Ludvig Aberg (-6).

What time does the Masters start on Sunday?

The final round of the Masters Tournament on Sunday starts around 6:50 AM PT/6:50 AM ET. The Masters will stretch from Sunday morning to around 7:00 P.M. ET on Sunday night.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the Masters?

No, Tiger Woods is not playing in the Masters Tournament following Achilles surgery earlier this year.

By Matt Johnson
NFL, MLB & college football writer for Sportsnaut. Graduated from San Diego State University with BA in Journalism, 2019. ... More about Matt Johnson

More About:
0What do you think?Post a comment.