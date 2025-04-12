The Masters Leaderboard 2025: Who is leading The Masters right now? Leaderboard after Saturday

The Masters 2025 has seen some of the best golfers in the world come through during the first major tournament of the 2025 PGA Tour season at the Augusta National Golf Club. We went into Saturday with Justin Rose narrowly leading over Bryson DeChambeau and Rory Mcilroy. Now, we’ve got The Masters Leaderboard heading into Sunday.

Much like March Madness, which saw all four No. 1 seeds reach the Final Four, the Masters Tournament has largely seen the favorites come through. Rose held the lead since recording a 65 on Thursday, while Mcllroy surged up the leaderboard after an outstanding day on Friday. Now, the winner of the green jacket all comes down to Sunday, with some of the best golfers in the world in the mix.

Related: The Masters payout 2025; winner’s payout and prize winnings

On Saturday, Mcilroy was phenomenal as he surged up the Masters Tournament leaderboard, tying for Saturday’s lowest score (-6), with DeChambeau (-3) right behind him. Ahead of the final round of the Masters, Mcilroy and DeChambeau are the favorites, with Corey Conners and Patrick Reed at least having a shot. However, Rose might be out of the mix after a +3 on Saturday.

Let’s dive into the Masters leaderboard right now.

The Masters leaderboard entering Sunday

Rank Golfer Score Rounds 1 – 2 -3 1 Rory Mcilroy -12 72 – 66 – 66 2 Bryson DeChambeau -10 69 – 68 – 69 3 Corey Conners -8 68 – 70 – 70 T4 Patrick Reed -6 71 – 70 – 69 T4 Ludvig Åberg -6 68 – 73 – 69 T6 Jason Day -5 70 – 70 – 71 T6 Shane Lowry -5 71 – 68 – 72 T6 Scottie Scheffler -5 68 – 71 – 72 T6 Justin Rose -5 65 – 71 – 75 T10 Zach Johnson -4 72 – 74 – 66 T10 Nicolas Echavarria -4 73 – 70 – 69 T10 Xander Schauffele -4 73 – 69 70 T10 Sungjae Im -4 71 – 70 – 71 T14 Max Homa -3 74 – 70 – 69 T14 Collin Morikawa -3 72 – 69 – 72 T14 Viktor Hovland -3 71 – 69 – 73 T17 Tom Hoge -2 72 – 72 – 70 T17 Davis Thompson -2 71 – 73 – 70 T17 Matt McCarty -2 71 – 68 – 75 T17 Tyrrell Hatton -2 69 – 70 – 75 T21 Jordan Spieth -1 73 – 73 – 69 T21 Max Greyserman -1 71 – 75 – 69 T21 Byeong Hun An -1 74 – 71 – 70 T21 Rasmus Højgaard -1 73 – 67 – 75 T25 Jon Rahm E 75 – 71 – 70 T25 Joaquin Niemann E 72 – 74 – 70 T25 Maverick McNealy E 72 – 73 – 71 T25 Harris English E 70 – 73 – 73 T25 Michael Kim E 71 – 71 – 74 T30 Denny McCarthy +1 71 – 75 – 71 T30 Sahith Theegala +1 72 – 72 – 73 T30 Daniel Berger +1 71 – 73 – 73 T30 Aaron Rai +1 70 – 74 – 73 T30 Bubba Watson +1 71 – 72 – 74 T30 Davis Riley +1 73 – 69 – 75 T30 Tommy Fleetwood +1 73 – 69 – 75 T37 Charl Schwartzel +2 74 – 72 – 72 T37 Tom Kim +2 73 – 73 – 72 T37 Nick Taylor +2 73 – 71 – 74 T37 Matt Fitzpatrick +2 71 – 73 – 74 T37 Sam Burns +2 73 – 70 – 75 T42 Danny Willett +3 75 – 71 – 73 T42 J.T Poston +3 74 – 72 – 73 T42 Patrick Cantlay +3 74 – 72 – 73 T42 Stephan Jaeger +3 72 – 74 – 73 T42 Wyndham Clark +3 76- 68 – 75 T42 Brian Harman +3 71 – 71 – 77 T48 J.J. Spaun +4 74 – 72 – 74 T48 Justin Thomas +4 73 – 71 – 76 T48 Min Woo Lee +4 71 – 72 – 77 T48 Hideki Matsuyama +4 73 – 68 – 79 T52 Akshay Bhatia +5 70 – 76 – 75 T52 Brian campbel +5 72 – 73 – 76

The Masters FAQ

Who is leading the Masters?

Rory Mcilroy is leading the Masters right now with -12, 2 strokes ahead of Bryson DeChambeau (-10), four strokes ahead of Corey Clements and 6 strokes ahead of Patrick Reed and Ludvig Aberg (-6).

What time does the Masters start on Sunday?

The final round of the Masters Tournament on Sunday starts around 6:50 AM PT/6:50 AM ET. The Masters will stretch from Sunday morning to around 7:00 P.M. ET on Sunday night.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the Masters?

No, Tiger Woods is not playing in the Masters Tournament following Achilles surgery earlier this year.