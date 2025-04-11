Bill Belichick Mic’d Up Video Goes Viral, Fans Love Seeing the GOAT Back on the Sidelines

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick’s return to the sidelines has reignited the passion of football fans everywhere. Well, fans of the GOAT, anyway.

A recent mic’d-up video of the new North Carolina Tarheels head coach during a team practice has amplified his status as one of the sport’s greatest minds.

The video, posted to TikTok, shows Belichick smartly making players wear pads on their hands to prevent the temptation to commit a hold, explaining how the offense moves the ball and, by extension, shuts the defense down, and delivering some pretty solid one-liners.

“We gotta get the gloves on these guys,” Belichick tells an assistant, “there’s holding on every play!”

“Usually twice,” he added.

Bill Belichick Back Where He Belongs – Almost

Yes, Belichick is back on the sidelines, and yes, some people view his stint at North Carolina as an audition to return to the NFL, but let’s all enjoy it while we can.

This was a man who spent decades in the NFL hiding under a hoodie and refusing to show a scintilla of personality, and we get to see him cracking on players for multiple holds.

Best of all, we get to see him in his element. Coaching fundamentals to a bunch of young men who clearly listen to him with admiration.

“Love seeing BB back out on the field,” one fan gushed on X.

Another marveled, “I can’t imagine being an 18-year-old kid and having the chance to play for Bill Belichick.”

Others watched the two-minute clip and were upset that Belichick and North Carolina’s deal with Hard Knocks fell through. If 120 seconds is this entertaining, imagine an entire behind-the-scenes series.

The "Hard Knocks" special featuring Bill Belichick and the University of North Carolina was axed this week because NFL owners weren't happy with a college coach being featured on a pro sports platform (via @liam_mckeone)



…because college athletics is not professional sports. pic.twitter.com/9FaSI38qxt — NIL vs NLI (@NILvsNLI) March 4, 2025

Belichick’s Social Media Revival Continues

While this is finally some actual football content, it’s fun to see Bill Belichick, at 72 years of age, effectively using social media to expand his brand.

Because his off-the-gridiron antics with his 24-year-old cheerleader girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, have been absolute money.

These two are a constant source of entertainment. Just a couple of weeks ago, they went viral when Hudson had the 72-year-old college football coach on the beach helping her with the ol’ morning yoga routine.

TRENDING: 72-year-old legendary coach Bill Belichick doing Yoga with his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson on the beach this weekend has gone viral. pic.twitter.com/BRidgVHehI — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 16, 2025

Whether it’s his foray into “Instaface,” his dating life with a 24-year-old, or even sliding into a cheerleading feud, the man is a constant source of material.

The two even appeared in a Super Bowl Dunkin’ Donuts ad together.

Nothing quite coaxes one out of their shell like a girlfriend nearly five decades younger, amirite?

Belichick was hired this season as the head football coach at the University of North Carolina, marking his first venture into college football. He signed a five-year deal with UNC.

He’s taking over a squad that went 6-6 last season.