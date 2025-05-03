NBA rumors: LeBron James has no intention of financially helping Los Angeles Lakers make big summer addition

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A new NBA rumor claims LeBron James has no intention of taking the major contract discount he was open to last year to help the Los Angeles Lakers make a big addition this offseason.

Laker Nation is still getting over their abrupt ouster from the 2025 NBA Playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves in just five games. It has led to a lot of speculation about what the team needs to do this summer to improve the roster around James and fellow superstar Luka Doncic. However, it seems the former isn’t willing to take a pay cut to help the team land better players.

“If James returns to the Lakers, league sources say he’s not expected to consider the kind of pay cut that was in play around this time a year ago,” The Athletic Lakers insider Jovan Buha reports. “Last summer, James took a discount of approximately $2.7 million to help the Lakers stay under the second apron. And maintain roster flexibility.

Lebron James contract: $52.6 million player option (2025-26)

“James considered taking an even steeper pay cut to help the Lakers land an impact player in free agency, with James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, Klay Thompson, and Jonas Valanciunas on his list, league sources confirmed. The Lakers didn’t land any of them, and James instead signed for closer to his max.”

The future Hall of Famer has a $52.6 million player option this summer. It means he has a very interesting business decision in front of him. He can max out his value in one of the final years of his career. Or, assuming the rumors are true, he can do all he can to try and win one more championship. Taking up over $52 million of the Lakers’ payroll won’t make them better.

LA needs more impact players. Especially in the frontcourt after they were abused in the paint by Minnesota big men. James will have until June 29 to make a decision. Or he could opt out and see what the Lakers do. If he does not like their moves, he could take his talents elsewhere. Which rumors have suggested is a possibility this summer.