MLB exec reveals wild approach Miami Marlins will take for MLB trade deadline 2024

The Miami Marlins made the first blockbuster trade of the 2024 season, shipping All-Star hitter Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres for a package of prospects. It will reportedly be just the start of what could be a wild MLB trade deadline for the Marlins.

Just over a year after Miami traded All-Star starting pitcher Pablo Lopez along with prospect Byron Chourio to the Minnesota Twins for Arraez, they flipped him to the Padres. In exchange for Arraez and $7.898 million in cash, the Marlins received prospects Dillon Head, Jaob Marsee and Nathan Martorella.

Shortly after the trade was finalized MLB trade rumors emerged that All-Star outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. would be the next player dealt out of Miami. Of note, a teardown of the Marlins roster seemed to be in the works just weeks after MLB news surfaced that manager Skip Schumaker would be let go immediately after the season.

It’s a complete change of direction from a club that made the playoffs last season, posting an 84-78 record in the regular season and far exceeding expectations in Schumaker’s first season as an MLB manager. With Arraez and former Marlins general manager Kim Ng gone, it appears even bigger changes are looming in Miami.

An MLB executive told the New York Post’s Jon Heyman that the entire Marlins roster “is up for grabs” months out from the MLB trade deadline.

It’s not unusual for a team near the bottom of the MLB standings to put a few of their everyday players and key pitchers on the trade block. However, Miami seems to be taking things to another level by making it clear to MLB teams that everyone is available.

Marlins’ ace Jesus Luzardo is viewed as the most coveted player on the Marlins roster who teams will pursue at the MLB trade deadline. In addition, closer Tanner Scott along with hitters Josh Bell and Jake Burger will also generate interest.

Miami is also seemingly open for business on pitchers like Ryan Weathers and Trevor Rogers, while outfielders like Chisholm Jr and Bryan De La Cruz will also generate interest. Based on the Marlins’ approach to the MLB trade deadline, it’s apparent this club is in for the type of teardown and rebuild previously seen by the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros. However, repeating the results those two clubs experience will be a massive challenge.