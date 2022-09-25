Russell Westbrook: ‘I don’t need to’ be wanted by Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rusell Westbrook says he doesn’t need the team to show that they want him to be motivated for next season. “Whether I’m wanted or not doesn’t really matter.”

Westbrook’s first year in Los Angeles was a disaster. He was last summer’s big-ticket offseason addition and was expected to be the final piece of the puzzle to help the Lakers win a second title in three years. Instead, the team didn’t even reach the NBA Play-in tournament — injuries certainly had a factor in that — and Westbrook seemed to be a shadow of himself as his points per game hit a decade low.

After the 2021-2022 season came to a close, all indications were that the Lakers would look to move Westbrook, and all the rumors around the league over the last few months were that the organization gave a serious effort to secure a trade partner. However, following one of the worst seasons of his career, and set to make $47 million next season, the man LA fans called “Westbrick” is nearly untradeable.

Russell Westbrook is open to starting games on Los Angeles Lakers bench

The situation has put the one-time league MVP in an awkward position where it seems like the organization has sent an obvious message they would rather he not be on their roster. But, in a new conversation with ESPN, the 33-year-old explained that he doesn’t need the organization to show they want him there. He is just focused on being a professional and doing his job to the best of his ability.

“I don’t need to [be wanted by the Lakers]. I need to just do my job. Whether I’m wanted or not doesn’t really matter. I think the most important thing is that I show up for work and I do the job as I’ve always done it. Be professional and go out and play my a** off and compete.” Russell Westbrook on Lakers situation

In recent weeks, there has been speculation that Westbrook may need to fight to maintain his starting spot on the roster. After the team acquired Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder in the last few weeks. Yet the possibility of ending up on the bench next season doesn’t bother the nine-time All-Star. He says he is “all-in” on doing whatever is needed to help the Lakers win another NBA championship.

Russell Westbrook stats (2021): 18.5 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 7.1 APG, .298 3PT%

“I’m all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win. I’m prepared for whatever comes my way. … There’s so much optimism on how we can be great, how [Anthony Davis], LeBron [James], myself — can be unstoppable in my opinion.” Westbrook on role next season

Training camp for the Los Angeles Lakers 2022-2023 campaign is set to open this week.