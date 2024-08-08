10 Winners and losers from USA Basketball’s semifinal scare versus Serbia, including Nikola Jokic and Stephen Curry

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

USA Basketball had rumbled through exhibitions and the first few games of the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, on Thursday the American super team was taken to the brink of a defeat in the semifinals of this year’s Olympic tournament by Serbia. Now, they will move on to face France on their home soil in the gold medal game on Saturday. With another win in the bag, let’s look at the 10 biggest winners and losers from USA Basketball’s near loss to Nikola Jokic and Serbia on Thursday.

Winner: Nikola Jokic

After falling to the USA Basketball team twice in the lead-up to today's game you knew top star Nikola Jokic was going to deliver a big game for Serbia. The reigning NBA MVP was 0-6 from three, but with the US defense focusing on him, he dished out 11 huge assists to help guide his team to a lead for much of the first three quarters. They may have lost, but Jokic did everything he could to try and lead his countryman to an upset win on Thursday.

Loser: Kevin Durant

Future Hall-of-Famer Kevin Durant hit some big shots down the stretch for the USA Basketball team. However, it was his average play for much of the game that put them in a position where they were down by as much as 11 in the fourth quarter. The Phoenix Suns star is an Olympic legend, but against Serbia, his nine points on 4-8 shooting was an outing to forget.

Winner: Stephen Curry

The USA Basketball win over Serbia will likely go down in Paris Olympics lore as the Stephen Curry game. In his first attempt at a gold medal, when America needed him most, the Golden State Warriors legend stepped up in a big way. Curry's 36 was the game-high and his nine three-pointers kept the US in striking distance despite a rough first three quarters. Curry may never get another crack at a gold medal but today he left his mark on US Olympic history.

Loser: Vasilije Micić

Serbian star Vasilije Micic was given a huge opportunity down the stretch of their game against USA Basketball. He often had the ball in his hands and had the chance to play a key role in guiding his team to a shocking victory and a chance at gold. Unfortunately, he missed several big shots in the fourth and finished with just eight points on 3-10 shooting in the biggest game of his career.

Winner: Bogdan Bogdanovic

While Nikola Jokic will get a lot of credit for keeping Serbia in this game, Atlanta Hawks veteran Bogdan Bogdanovic played just as big a role. His 20 points were the second most of any player and the feisty guard hit many big shots. Including an and-one late when Serbia was unwilling to go quietly into the night. In the biggest game of his career, Bogdanovic delivered.

Loser & Winner: Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr lands on this list with the rare distinction of being a winner and a loser. If not for some big shots late from his star-studded team, the Warriors coach was heading toward an embarrassing defeat. Sure, Serbia has some notable stars, but no team in this tournament can touch the US roster. Nevertheless, with his team floundering, he was able to identify the right lineup at a key moment late in the game and that group roared back to get USA Basketball a win and a birth in the gold medal game.

Winner: Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid had the tough task of going one-on-one with Jokic for much of the game. And while the reigning MVP played well, so did the Philadelphia 76ers star. Especially late. The big man who chose to play for the US instead of his native Cameroon hit some key shots late and made pivotal defensive stops that played a major role in the team's come-from-behind victory.

Loser: Jrue Holliday

Jrue Holiday is a two-time NBA champion and is as respected as anyone around the league. However, Thursday was a night he will try to forget. The Boston Celtics star did post seven assists but only managed three points. When the game was on the line, Kerr pulled him late in the third and kept him out for all of the fourth quarter. And unfortunately for Holiday, it ended up being the right move.

Winner: Svetislav Pesic

Serbia head coach Svetislav Pesic deserves to land in the winner category. Sure his team lost, but he was outgunned and only has one legitimate NBA star on his roster. Yet he was able to get the most out of the pieces around Nikola Jokic and nearly guided his team to a stunning upset of USA Basketball. Pesic deserves a lot of praise for the work he has done in these Olympics.

Loser: Jayson Tatum

Despite winning an NBA title just a few months ago, Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has mostly been a non-factor in the 2024 Olympics. That was again the case on Thursday when he was a healthy scratch against Serbia. Instead of being a key part of the run to gold, Tatum has been relegated to being just a passenger on the ride.

Winner: Lebron James

