Top 10 NASCAR rookie seasons of all time

Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR has had its fair share of great rookie seasons. Some drivers have given great performances right from their debut season and set the stage to achieve greatness. These are the drivers who have made history through record-breaking victories or consistently good performances. Here are what many consider to be the best 10 NASCAR rookie seasons of all time.

10. Kasey Kahne (2004)

Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Kahne was very competitive in his NASCAR rookie season in 2004. He scored five runner-up finishes and 13 top-five finishes. Although Kahne did not manage to win a race, he was close numerous times. His regularity served to further establish his potential for future success and secured his place among the top 10 rookie seasons.

9. Alan Kulwicki (1986)

Credit: By jbspec7 – https://www.flickr.com/photos/jbonvouloir/3130482276/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6316089

The 1986 season was remarkable for rookie Alan Kulwicki who showed determination and skills. With very few resources at his disposal, he managed to get one top-five and four top-10 finishes. Through hard work and determination, Kulwicki finally clinched the 1992 championship title to become a NASCAR great.

8. Davey Allison (1987)

Credit: By Kathleen Lupole [1] – https://www.flickr.com/photos/katlupe/4780211232/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12123181

Davey Allison scored nine top-five finishes, including two victories during his first year on the race track in 1987, including at Talladega. Allison competed in only 22 of the 29 events, but his performances were enough to win him 'Rookie of the Year' and proved that he was a star in the making.

7. Denny Hamlin (2006)

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It was a great rookie season for Denny Hamlin in 2006. He won at Pocono Raceway twice, finished in the top-five five times, and 20 times in the top 10. Hamlin excelled in his performance leading him to be the Rookie of the Year, jump-starting his successful career from there.

6. James Hylton (1966)

Credit: Frank Empson / The Tennessean

in 1966 James Hylton set up one of the finest rookie seasons ever seen in the sport. He was runner-up in points, having not won a single race, which speaks of his reliability. He scored 20 top-fives and 32 top-10s, proving that Hylton was not only a talented driver but could also perform at that level as an independent entrant.

5. Dale Earnhardt (1979)

Credit: USA Today Network

Dale Earnhardt's rookie year in 1979 was phenomenal. He claimed his maiden career win at Bristol Motor Speedway; he achieved 11 top-five finishes together with 17 top-ten finishes. Although Earnhardt could participate only in 26 races because of an injury, he took seventh place in the points. And that was the beginning of his legendary career.

4. Ryan Newman (2002)

Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Newman, who fans quickly nicknamed "Rocket Man" because of his qualifying speed, came out of the gate with a strong rookie season in 2002. He managed to secure one win and recorded six pole positions, 14 top-five positions, and 22 top-10s. Newman's competitiveness was evident all season long and he ended sixth in the points, just beating Jimmie Johnson to win Rookie of the Year.

3. Kevin Harvick (2001)

Credit: Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal

After Dale Earnhardt's fatal accident, Kevin Harvick had to step up to the plate and perform exceedingly well. He was victorious in two races, including his third start in Atlanta, and ended the season with six top-fives and 16 top-10 results. Such a fruitful performance allowed Harvick to be crowned Rookie of the Year.

2. Jimmie Johnson (2002)

Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The arrival of Jimmie Johnson was one of the most exciting rookie seasons. In 2002, he captured three wins, six top-fives and 21 top-10. Johnson finished fifth in the points standings and would go on to be among the three winningest drivers in NASCAR history with seven championships.

1. Tony Stewart (1999)

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports