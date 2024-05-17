NBA Playoffs: 10 winners and losers from Pacers’ convincing Game 6 win over Knicks, including Jalen Brunson

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Friday’s NBA Playoffs kept things simple, with just one matchup on the night. We saw the New York Knicks battle the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a chance to close out the series, avoiding a Game 7 matchup. Yet, the Knicks, who have been shorthanded all series, didn’t take care of business as the Pacers controlled the flow of the game. On a night where it felt like Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks couldn’t do anything right, here are our 10 biggest winners and losers from the Pacers’ Game 6 win over the Knicks.

Winner: T.J. McConnell

One of the best backup point guards in the NBA was back at it again on Friday night, terrorizing the Knicks on both ends of the floor. McConnell only needed 16 minutes to drop 15 points, four assists, two rebounds, and a steal while committing just one turnover. If McConnell can sink 53% of his shots again in Game 7 as he did today, the Pacers might be able to steal the series on the road at Madison Square Garden.

Loser: Jalen Brunson

While Brunson managed to chip in some garbage points when the game was largely out of hand, what he did during the early portion of the Knicks' loss dug a deep hole. Brunson missed 11 consecutive shots at one point before settling in with 31 points, albeit on 26 shots in an inefficient night. He'll have to be better in Game 7 to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

Winner: Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam did a bit of everything in the Pacers' win, scoring 25 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and dishing five assists. He even swiped two steals to make sure the Knicks couldn't get in their flow. His three offensive rebounds were also key in setting the tone for a Pacers starting five that grabbed 11 of their own misses.

Loser: Josh Hart

We had to pinch ourselves when we thought we saw Josh Hart actually asking Tom Thibodeau to take him out of the game. Perhaps more surprisingly, Thibs obliged. In all seriousness, Hart grabbed at his abdomen area early on, and he was clearly bothered by some sort of injury. Shooting just 2-of-8 from the floor for five points, Hart still grabbed eight rebounds, but he was clearly operating at less than full strength. The Knicks can't afford to lose more players, so Hart's health will be a big story ahead of Game 7 on Sunday.

Winner: Miles McBride

The Knicks may not have had much to celebrate on Friday, but Miles McBride had one of the best games of his career while making just his second start of the postseason. McBride came one point shy of his playoff career-high with 20 points on 12 shots. He had the most efficient night among Knicks starters, which came as a shock considering he's typically out of Coach Thibs' rotation.

Loser: Tom Thibodeau

Who's even left on Coach Thibodeau's bench? The Knicks had to put Miles McBride in the starting lineup for just the 20th time in his NBA career. While McBride actually played well, this is not what the Knicks had in mind when they envisioned their playoff run. Thibodeau's doing the best with what he has, but at some point he might have to lengthen his regular rotation to give his valued contributors more of a breather in hopes of being healthier during the postseason.

Winner: Andrew Nembhard

He may not get as much attention as Haliburton, Turner, or Siakam, but Andrew Nembhard was just as important in getting the Pacers to Game 7. He was effective in all areas, scoring 15 points with six rebounds, six assists, and a blocked shot. Plus, he was Indiana's most accurate long-range shooter, connecting on 75% of his 3-point attempts.

Loser: Alec Burks

Don't get us wrong, this loss isn't on Alec Burks. But he was called upon, and he didn't deliver. While he attempted just eight shots, Burks made just 25% of them, missing four of his five 3-point attempts. He didn't contribute elsewhere in his 24 minutes either, grabbing three rebounds and dishing one assist. Hard to imagine someone else couldn't have offered more, but he was out there to score, and he couldn't get the job done.

Winner: Obi Toppin

This has to be a fun series for the former Knick. Obi Toppin may not have lived up to his first-round draft status in New York, but he's become one of Indiana's most valued contributors off the bench. On Friday, it was his explosiveness at the rim, throwing down multiple dunks to get the home crowd off their feet. Finishing with 11 points, four rebounds, and an assist, Toppin had a night to remember against his former team.

Winner: Tyrese Haliburton

