Las Vegas Raiders defense faces difficult test against Seattle Seahawks in Week 12

While the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense got back on track in Week 11, they have a tough matchup ahead with the Seattle Seahawks and their talented offense on Sunday.

Raiders safety Duron Harmon wanted his teammates on the defensive side of the ball to bring more energy to the field and the sidelines, and the unit left Empower Field at Mile High Stadium with some momentum following a 22-16 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos last week.

“I just wanted to bring it to our attention that, bro, we just wasn’t playing with enough energy,” Harmon said (via Tashan Reed of The Athletic). “And I think that’s where it came down to, like us losing those close games, is just energy. Energy is contagious, and we just needed more.”

Las Vegas Raiders took care of business in Denver

Last Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders held the Broncos under 100 rushing yards, which is the first time they’ve done that to an opponent since Week 4 against the very same team in Denver. Vegas’ defensive unit stalled a Broncos’ first-half red-zone drive with a fumble. In the following play, the special teams’ group blocked a field goal from the 7-yard line. Denver had to settle for a 52-yard field goal with its previous possession.

Despite the Broncos’ offensive dysfunction, the Raiders did their part to make it difficult for them in critical situations.

As always, Maxx Crosby led the defense with a strong performance, registering six tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits, though Vegas finally saw defensive tackle Bilal Nichols flash (six tackles, one for loss, and two quarterback hits), cornerback Tyler Hall made a big play with a sack and linebacker Denzel Perryman once again played at a Pro Bowl level (six tackles, two for loss and two quarterback hits).

Sizing up the Seattle Seahawks’ offense

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t allow the lowest-scoring offensive attack to find its groove last week, which is a low bar to hurdle, but a unit with momentum can feed off of a solid performance. With that said, Crosby and company will face a much tougher test as they try to slow down the Seattle Seahawks’ fifth-ranked scoring attack.

Quarterback Geno Smith looks like a strong candidate for the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year award. Meanwhile, rookie running back Kenneth Walker III ranks second among rookies in rushing yards (587) but leads the class in rushing touchdowns with seven.

On the perimeter, the Raiders must find an answer for wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who have recorded 102 catches for 1,221 yards and nine touchdowns combined this season.

Raiders need more from their secondary in Week 12

The Raiders will need a lot more from Rock Ya-Sin, who missed a couple of tackles last week, per Pro Football Focus, and undrafted rookie Sam Webb if he maintains a spot as a starter on the boundary. According to Reed, cornerback Nate Hobbs will return this week. The Raiders absolutely need him back on the field in a full-time role though.

In Week 11, against the Broncos, Webb allowed six completions for 108 yards and a 118.8 passer rating in coverage, per Pro Football Focus. For the season, Anthony Averett has allowed a 142.5 passer rating in coverage. Though Amik Robertson has made plays in stretches, he’s surrendered a 127.7 passer rating as the primary target in coverage.

Maxx Crosby needs to get a lot more help on Sunday

The Raiders’ performance against the Broncos won’t get the job done in Seattle with a Seahawks team that has a stout offensive line with two quality rookie tackles and explosive playmakers on the perimeter and in the backfield.

Crosby cannot take over this game alone. He’s the only player on the roster with multiple sacks. The Raiders need edge-rusher Chandler Jones to finally play up his three-year, $51 million contract, which means more than a play or two over the course of 60 minutes. He has just a half-sack and 10 pressures for the season.

If the Raiders don’t get a collective defensive effort with some game-changing plays, they’ll have to lean on Derek Carr, Davante Adams, and Josh Jacobs in a scoring shootout, which isn’t the best approach since the offense has had its intermittent dry spells with and without tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) and wideout Hunter Renfrow (oblique) on the field.

While the Raiders’ defense had a decent showing as a group last week, it has to hit another gear against a playoff-contending squad that’s scored 27-plus points in three of its last four games. On Sunday, we’ll find out if the defense is truly trending in the right direction.

Maurice Moton covers the Raiders for Sportsnaut. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.