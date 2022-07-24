Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams adapting to new life and a deep receivers room in 2022

In March, the Las Vegas Raiders made a trade by giving up on their top two picks in this year’s draft for two-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

The Raiders knew what they were getting in Adams, who has recorded at least 850 receiving yards in each of his last six seasons, including three 1,000-yard seasons in the last four years with Green Bay.

Related: Adams ready to turn fandom & become latest Las Vegas Raiders legend

In addition, since the 2016 season, Adams has accumulated double-digit touchdowns in five out of those six years.

Since being traded four months ago, the 29-year-old has continued to adapt in his first year with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Adams said the transition has been easy as he has been able to reunite with recognizable teammates and coaches, such as quarterback Derek Carr and assistant special teams coach Maurice Drayton.

“It’s been smooth. Obviously it’s different anytime you change places. But I’ve been enjoying it. It’s been really cool. Teammates welcomed me with open arms right out the gate. A lot of familiar faces as well. I’ve got some old coaches that I was around. Mau is one of the guys that helped out in Green Bay. Tyler Lancaster, Kyler Fackrell, a couple guys that I knew already and obviously Derek, too.” Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams to the media on Sunday

Carr and Adams go back to their college days at Fresno State and that was a focal point in having the duo reunite in the NFL.

Also read: 5 burning questions entering Las Vegas Raiders training camp

With the second week of training camp about to commence with the first day of pads coming on Wednesday, Adams said he and his teammates are continuing to learn head coach Josh McDaniels’ offensive style.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Adams said. “I’m feeling really comfortable as of now, about as comfortable as you can be at this point, but we’ve still got a lot to learn, a lot to work on and trying to build off what we did in the spring.”

As Adams transitions from one historic organization to another, he is finding what his niche will be on this roster both on and off the field.

Related: Josh McDaniels draws praise from NFL insider, Las Vegas Raiders outlook promising

Davante Adams role with the Las Vegas Raiders

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Adams said he wants to be a great teammate while improving every day as he begins his time in the Silver and Black.

“Just thinking about the bigger picture, chasing a better me and obviously trying to be there and be the best teammate that I can to help this team win as many games as possible. “That’s been my mentality. I’ve never been the type of guy to be complacent or be content in the spot I’m at. I always feel like I can get better, and I know I can get better.” Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams on role with new team

Improving every day also involves learning something new each day, even after receiving All-Pro honors the past two years.

Adams said always wanting to grow has been a mind set of his for him and his teammates to make things simpler for other players and coaches.

“There’s always something you can get better at, and I like to think that one of my best attributes is my mental approach and my understanding of the game of football, especially at my position,” Adams said. “Anytime you have a bunch that understand what they’re doing, it makes it that much easier on the quarterback and the coaches.”

Related: Projecting 5 winners of Las Vegas Raiders training camp position battles

Las Vegas Raiders present receiver depth behind Adams

In the offense, Adams is expected to fill in as Carr’s number one option with Hunter Renfrow in the slot and tight end Darren Waller in the fold.

Although logistically Adams may be Carr’s top target, the five-time Pro Bowler said it will take everyone, such as recent acquisitions Keelan Cole, Mack Hollins and Demarcus Robinson.

“Everybody’s a threat out there. It’s not like we’re setting up a play, obviously pretty much in every pass play, you have a number one read, but you can get the ball from anywhere. You could be a guy that is setting up another guy but if the coverage dictates that you could get the ball. Davante Adams on Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver group

Adams added that all the receivers on the roster provide a lot of depth, including DJ Turner, Dillon Stoner, who is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and Tyron Johnson, who is known as “T-Billy” and gave up his No. 17 to Adams.

“It’s a lot of good guys,” Adams said. “You’ve got T-Billy, you’ve got 19. He had a great day today and just really going out and enjoying with DJ. Stoner as well. He’s got something going on that got him out right now. But it’s been a pleasure working with these guys. It’s been a great room.”

Having a deep receivers room will be key during the preseason and will give newcomers, like Adams to gel with his teammates as the Las Vegas Raiders have a little more time to adjust with an extra week and fourth preseason game.