Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams adapting to new life and a deep receivers room in 2022

In March, the Las Vegas Raiders made a trade by giving up on their top two picks in this year’s draft for two-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.
The Raiders knew what they were getting in Adams, who has recorded at least 850 receiving yards in each of his last six seasons, including three 1,000-yard seasons in the last four years with Green Bay.
In addition, since the 2016 season, Adams has accumulated double-digit touchdowns in five out of those six years.
Since being traded four months ago, the 29-year-old has continued to adapt in his first year with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Adams said the transition has been easy as he has been able to reunite with recognizable teammates and coaches, such as quarterback Derek Carr and assistant special teams coach Maurice Drayton.
Carr and Adams go back to their college days at Fresno State and that was a focal point in having the duo reunite in the NFL.
With the second week of training camp about to commence with the first day of pads coming on Wednesday, Adams said he and his teammates are continuing to learn head coach Josh McDaniels’ offensive style.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Adams said. “I’m feeling really comfortable as of now, about as comfortable as you can be at this point, but we’ve still got a lot to learn, a lot to work on and trying to build off what we did in the spring.”
As Adams transitions from one historic organization to another, he is finding what his niche will be on this roster both on and off the field.
Davante Adams role with the Las Vegas Raiders
Adams said he wants to be a great teammate while improving every day as he begins his time in the Silver and Black.
Improving every day also involves learning something new each day, even after receiving All-Pro honors the past two years.
Adams said always wanting to grow has been a mind set of his for him and his teammates to make things simpler for other players and coaches.
“There’s always something you can get better at, and I like to think that one of my best attributes is my mental approach and my understanding of the game of football, especially at my position,” Adams said. “Anytime you have a bunch that understand what they’re doing, it makes it that much easier on the quarterback and the coaches.”
Las Vegas Raiders present receiver depth behind Adams
In the offense, Adams is expected to fill in as Carr’s number one option with Hunter Renfrow in the slot and tight end Darren Waller in the fold.
Although logistically Adams may be Carr’s top target, the five-time Pro Bowler said it will take everyone, such as recent acquisitions Keelan Cole, Mack Hollins and Demarcus Robinson.
Adams added that all the receivers on the roster provide a lot of depth, including DJ Turner, Dillon Stoner, who is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and Tyron Johnson, who is known as “T-Billy” and gave up his No. 17 to Adams.
“It’s a lot of good guys,” Adams said. “You’ve got T-Billy, you’ve got 19. He had a great day today and just really going out and enjoying with DJ. Stoner as well. He’s got something going on that got him out right now. But it’s been a pleasure working with these guys. It’s been a great room.”
Having a deep receivers room will be key during the preseason and will give newcomers, like Adams to gel with his teammates as the Las Vegas Raiders have a little more time to adjust with an extra week and fourth preseason game.