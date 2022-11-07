Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson passes Steve Young on all-time NFL rushing list

Ever since his days as a star for the Louisville Cardinal in college, Lamar Jackson has been seen as a dual-threat quarterback.

The question many had leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft was whether Jackson could succeed throwing the ball at the professional level.

With an NFL MVP and two Pro Bowls under his belt, the Baltimore Ravens star has more than proven the skeptics wrong in that area.

However, his ability to make game-changing plays on the ground is what continues to define Jackson’s career.

The New Orleans Saints found that out first-hand during their “Monday Night Football” game in the Bayou to conclude Week 9.

Facing a third-and-2 in the second quarter, Jackson scrambled down the right sideline for 16 yards and a first down to keep the drive going. By virtue of this run, Jackson passed Hall of Famer Steve Young for fifth all-time among quarterbacks in rushing yards.

It was a little while later that Jackson broke loose for another first down to set up the Ravens’ second touchdown of the game and 14-0 lead over New Orleans.

Through the first 28 minutes of Monday night’s game, Jackson had completed 10-of-16 passes for 121 yards with a touchdown while adding 39 rushing yards on the ground. He outgained the Saints’ entire offense, 160-40, during this span.

Lamar Jackson and NFL’s all-time rushing leaders among quarterbacks

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

At 25 years old, Jackson still has a lot of time to end up breaking Michael Vick’s all-time record among quarterbacks. He’s done this in less than five full seasons. At this rate, Jackson should own the record by himself at some point during the 2024 NFL season.

Michael Vick: 6,109

Cam Newton: 5,628

Randall Cunningham: 4,928

Russell Wilson: 4,802

Lamar Jackson: 4,265

Steve Young: 4,239

That is some elite company to keep right there.