Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray returns for OTAs after ‘holdout’

Mired in a contract stalemate with his organization, star quarterback Kyler Murray “held out” of off-season workouts last month.

We put “held out” in quotes, because, the workouts were voluntary. Regardless, it led to widespread speculation that Murray’s contract issue with the Arizona Cardinals might create more drama heading into the summer.

That’s apparently not the case. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Murray is back in Arizona’s facility and will take part in practice as the team continues its off-season program.

It was back in April that Arizona picked up the fifth-year option on Murray’s rookie deal for the 2023 season worth an estimated $29.7 million. At about that same time, trouble was seemingly brewing behind the scenes with the former No. 1 pick scrubbing any mention of the Cardinals from his social media accounts. Things seem to have calmed down since.

Related: What to make of Kyler Murray missing OTAs and what he can accomplish in 2022

Is a Kyler Murray contract extension in the cards this summer?

Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks on against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Murray’s decision to report for off-season workouts could very well suggest that the two sides have made progress in working on a new deal. Late last month, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim seemed to suggest that this is the case.

“He is our future. We feel that way strongly and I feel like we’ll be able to get something done this summer.” Steve Keim on Kyler Murray contract talks

Eligible for an extension this offseason for the first time in his career, Murray has proven that he can be the franchise quarterback in the desert. His numbers are eye-opening after Arizona made the former Oklahoma star the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Kyler Murray stats (2019-21): 67% completion, 11,480 passing yards, 1,786 rushing yards, 90 total TD, 34 INT, 93.9 QB rating

Any new deal for Murray would likely come in at roughly $40 million annually. It makes sense that Arizona might want to address it this summer with the likes of Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert set to be eligible for extensions next offseason.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors