Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As a member of the Atlanta Falcons earlier in his career, seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones missed out on winning his first (and only) Super Bowl title.

It came after his former Falcons team blew a 28-3 lead against the then-Tom Brady led New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Fast forward five years, and the two future Hall of Famers are slated to team up with one another.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Jones to a one-year contract.

This has to be seen as a rather interesting development for both sides. Tampa seems stacked a wide receiver with star Mike Evans and the recently-extended Chris Godwin. It also has free-agent signing Russell Gage as well as youngsters Jaelon Darden and Tyler Johnson on the roster.

Julio Jones chasing a ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

After an electric 10-year career with Atlanta, Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2021 season. Injuries and age caught up to the 33-year-old receiver in a big way.

He ended up catching just 31 passes for 434 yards in 10 games. That represented the worst statistical output of the all-time great’s career.

Julio Jones stats (2011-21): 879 receptions, 13,330 yards, 61 TD

Jones currently ranks first among active NFL players in receptions and receiving yards. There’s not much more he can prove outside of winning that long-awaited Super Bowl.

Joining a stacked Buccaners squad could help with that goal before Julio Jones hangs up his cleats and waits or his turn in Canton.