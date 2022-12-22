Jalen Hurts ruled out of Philadelphia Eagles’ massive Week 16 clash versus Cowboys

As has been the fear all week, MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is not expected to suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles’ monumental clash against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, the Eagles earned a hard-fought win over a tenacious Chicago Bears squad, 25-20. While the victory got them one step closer to an NFC East division title and a first-round bye, the game was also very costly and might have kept the door open for the Cowboys’ own division title hopes.

In the win, budding superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts sprained his shoulder. The injury has sidelined him from practice all week and led to speculation that he could be out of Saturday’s game. Well, on Thursday we got further confirmation that will be the case and it comes straight from Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

Earlier today, Sirianni revealed that “he does not expect QB Jalen Hurts to play” in the team’s game against Dallas on Christmas Eve (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter).

How Jalen Hurts’ absence will affect Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16

Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts being out for Saturday’s pivotal matchup is a huge hit to the Eagles. After taking solid steps forward in his development in 2021, the 24-year-old has taken a massive leap into Pro Bowl status this season. The 2020 second-round pick is a legitimate MVP candidate this year and has done it all for the Eagles’ offense.

After 15 games last season, Jalen Hurts had 3,144 passing yards. He has already surpassed that by 300 yards (3,472) in 2022, and in one less game. He also has six more passing touchdowns and four fewer interceptions. Furthermore, he only has 37 fewer rushing yards than all of 2021 and has already posted an insane 13 rushing TDs this season.

Fortunately for Philadelphia, their defense is one of the best in the NFL and should be able to keep them competitive this weekend. However, four-year veteran journeyman Gardner Minshew will have his work cut out for him against an equally talented Dallas Cowboys defense and Pro Bowl pass-rushing monster Micah Parsons.