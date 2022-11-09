Jacque Vaughn has hilarious statement after being named Brooklyn Nets head coach

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It was earlier on Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets announced interim head coach Jacque Vaughn would take over on a full-time basis after replacing the recently-fired Steve Nash on the bench.

All of this comes after Brooklyn ultimately opted against hiring suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following some major push back around NBA circles.

In speaking to the media ahead of his first gime in his new role against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Vaughn had something pretty hilarious to say.

“I guess I was the write-in candidate in the minds of elections right now, but I’m ok with that,” Jacque Vaughn to reporters, via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. “I said to my wife, I might not have been her first choice and we’ve been together 20 years, so it can all work out. So, off we go.”

Now, that is a pretty awesome perspective. We’re also left wondering who Vaughn’s wife’s first choice was. But that’s a story for another time.

Immediately after Nash was fired, multiple reports indicated that Brooklyn was looking to bring in Udoka. He was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season due to an improper workplace relationship with a female staffer. Boston was set to let Udoka leave for the Nets without any compensation.

However, important players within the NBA were pushing back behind the scenes against the Nets hiring Udoka.

“League sources say there have been some ‘strong voices’ urging Joe Tsai to back off the Nets’ intent to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka as Steve Nash’s successor given the considerable turmoil Brooklyn has already faced this season,” report on Nets’ initial pursuit of Udoka.

Despite being second choice, Jacque Vaughn has chance to prove his worth

A former star at Kansas, Vaughn has been in the NBA coaching ranks since retiring from his playing days back in 2009.

Now 47 years old, the Southern California native had spent stints as an assistant under Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs to open his coaching career. He then spent two-plus seasons as the Orlando Magic head coach from 2012-15, posting a disastrous 58-118 record in the process.

Vaughn has been an assistant with the Nets since 2016. He took over on an interim basis for Kenny Atkinson back in 2019-20, posting a 7-3 record in the Orlando Bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Vaughn, this might be hist final opportunity to prove his worth as an NBA head coach. But it’s a marriage that made sense for both sides.

“Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks on the hiring of Jacque Vaughn. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”

This job doesn’t come without drama. the 4-7 Nets are mired in some major on-court struggles to open the 2022-23 season. Star guard Kyrie Irving is suspended. Former All-Star Ben Simmons looks to be a shell of his former self. Meanwhile, there’s a good chance that the Nets simply opt to blow this entire thing up and start anew by trading Kevin Durant.

Welcome to the circus, Mr. Vaughn.