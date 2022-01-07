Jacksonville Jaguars sponsor sues team, wants to avoid ties to clown game

Well this is a new one. The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t resembled a professional football team during the 2021-22 season. Most of the blame falls on the shoulders of Urban Meyer, but the players’ performance hasn’t been up to standards either.

Despite all that, team owner Shahid Khan made the decision to retain general manager Trent Baalke for the 2022 season as well. This announcement has many Jags fans quite upset as they would prefer to hit the reset, getting a new general manager as well.

One of the ways the fans plan to express their disappointment with the team is by, believe it or not, dressing up as clowns in some form or fashion for the final regular-season game. Their insinuation is that the organization is a clown show at this point. It’s a fairly comical approach.

It turns out, it’s not just the fans who are upset anymore in Duval. Team sponsors are not fond of being associated with what’s essentially a joke.

Not even RoofClaim.com wants to be associated with the Jacksonville Jaguars

In August, RoofClaim.com agreed to a $600,000 deal that ensured their brand would be spotlighted for a single game during the 2021-22 Jaguars season. Unfortunately, that game happens to be this week, the clown game.

Wanting to avoid their name being “emphasized as the primary sponsor of the clown game”, the roofing company is now suing the team. Their argument argues the team has breached the terms of the agreement, saying they have “utterly failed to provide the sponsorship benefits outlined in the agreement”.

The lawsuit also points out the organization has “exposed RoofClaim.com’s brand to a toxic marketing environment that will cause irreparable harm”.

This is yet another bad look for the Jacksonville Jaguars organization, but even the clown show may not be enough pressure for Khan to opt for a different GM next year. Let’s hope they know what they’re doing.