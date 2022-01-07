Jacksonville Jaguars’ list of head coach interviews continues to grow

The Jacksonville Jaguars are wisely casting a wide net in search of their next head coach. By the looks of things, they’ve gotten a great head start on the process since firing Urban Meyer on Dec. 16.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence previously indicated that he’d appreciate having some input regarding his next head coach, but there’s no indication either way whether that has occurred, or if he may get more involved once his season concludes.

From glancing at their pool of potential head coaches, it’s clear the Jags aren’t prioritizing either side of the ball as they search for Meyer’s successor. Although, they may prefer a veteran coach, as a report mentioned this week.

Here is a complete list of the candidates who have either already interviewed, or have one scheduled with the Jaguars, with their interview date listed in parentheses.

Doug Pederson (12/30) – Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach

Todd Bowles (1/3) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator

Jim Caldwell (1/4) – Former Indianapolis Colts head coach

Byron Leftwich (1/7) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator

Kellen Moore (1/7) – Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator

Bill O’Brien (next week) – Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator

Here is the list of requested interviews

Dan Quinn – Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator

Matt Eberflus – Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator

Nathaniel Hackett – Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator

More candidates on the way for Jacksonville Jaguars

With “Black Monday” around the corner, there are sure to be several other candidates added to the list. For now, these are the candidates general manager Trent Baalke and team owner Shahid Khan have prioritized.

As we’ve seen in seasons past, some organizations prefer to move quickly in their head coaching search, while others choose to wait until the playoffs are concluded so they can interview the full list of candidates. Some coaches prefer to maintain their focus on the tasks at hand, that being the remainder of their season, instead of thinking about what their next potential job could be.