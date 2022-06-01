4 ideal OG Anunoby trade scenarios from the Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are coming off a surprising 48-win season. Stud forward OG Anunoby put up a breakout performance for the team during said season.

However, not everything is great up north. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report notes that the former first-round pick might not be happy about his role in Toronto and could potentially look to be dealt this summer.

“Following a standout season from Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, word has circulated among rival front offices that Anunoby grew dissatisfied at times with his role in Toronto.” Report on OG Anunoby and the Toronto Raptors

Toronto has a wealth of forwards, including the aforementioned Scottie Barnes. It also boasts wing Gary Trent Jr. and All-Star Pascal Siakam. It’s in this that the 24-year-old Anunoby might be feeling the pinch.

Having improved each of his five seasons in the NBA and coming off a career-best performance, Anunoby would draw a ton of interest on the trade block. Here, we look at four ideal trade scenarios.

OG Anunoby to the Washington Wizards centering around Kyle Kuzma

Wizards get: OG Anunoby

Raptors get: Kyle Kuzma, 10th pick

Raptors front office head Masai Ujiri is looking to find a happy medium between short-term contention and long-term relevance. Hence, why Toronto opted to take Barnes with the fourth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft rather than trading it for a veteran.

If the Raptors are to continue with this model, it actually makes sense to add a draft asset in any potential trade of Anunoby. Getting a nice rotational piece in Kuzma as well as a top-10 pick would do just that. With said selection, Toronto would be able to target its need in the low-post with someone like Jalen Duren from Memphis or Duke product Mark Williams.

When looking at this through Washington’s perspective, there’s a strong chance Bradley Beal re-signs in free agency. However, he will want to hear a plan to improve the roster behind him. Teaming Anunoby up with Kristaps Porzingis in the frontcourt would be a nice start.

OG Anunoby heads to Big D as Luka Doncic running partner

Mavericks get: OG Anunoby

Raptors get: Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell, Josh Green

Taking on two role players and a young wing for Anunoby might not seem like the best value on the surface. With that said, Kleber and Powell fill major needs for Toronto. Kleber, 30, is a stretch big who can hit the three-point shot on a consistent basis (41% in 2020-21). Powell is the antithesis in that he bangs inside and has shown tremendous prowess on defense.

One thing became clear during Dallas’ Western Conference Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors. It needs more help behind Luka Doncic. Acquiring an ascending wing to go with Doncic would be a coup for Mark Cuban and Co. If the team were able to re-sign Jalen Brunson in free agency, that would be a nice core three with Spencer Dinwiddie acting as the sixth man.

OG Anunoby trade to the Utah Jazz for Rudy Gobert

Jazz get: OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr., Khem Birch

Raptors get: Rudy Gobert, Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Toronto’s interest in Gobert is by well now known. It also makes a ton of sense with the team looking to find a defensive presence inside. Adding the three-time NBA Defensive Player to the mix would do that in more ways than one.

The Raptors would be set up much better in the Eastern Conference with a core group consisting of Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and Rudy Gobert. That’s for sure.

As for Utah, the team is likely going to move Gobert this summer. A rift remains between the center and All-Star teammate Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, Anunoby would provide Utah with that second scorer it needs to compete out west.

Anunoby’s shooting numbers might have been down from a season before, but he’s a legitimate threat out on the perimeter. Add in Trent’s ability to score 20 points on a consistent basis, and this would be a nice move for Utah.

OG Anunoby trade to the Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies get: OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, Khem Birch

Raptors get: Steven Adams, Dillon Brooks, 1st-round pick

Memphis looked like legitimate title contenders throughout the 2021-22 regular season and deep into the playoffs before falling to the Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals. Unfortunately, Brooks’ uneven performance in that series led to question marks about his future with the Grizzlies.

With both Brooks and Adams now on expiring deals, moving off both of them for a youngster in Anunoby to team up with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. seems to make a ton of sense. Anunoby’s team-friendly deal adds another layer to this.

OG Anunoby contract: 4 years, $72 million; $17.36 million cap hit in 2022-23

Toronto would be going defense here. Adams is among the best rim protectors in the entire Association. Brooks continues to prove himself as a top-notch three-and-D guy. Imagine those two teaming up with Scottie Barnes with the likes of Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. scoring from the backcourt.

