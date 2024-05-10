Houston Rockets recently tried betting against Phoenix Suns with rare trade attempt

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns recently wrapped up their season with a disappointing series-sweeping loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, sparking a domino effect at head coach. Frank Vogel is out, Mike Budenholzer is in, and Suns owner Mat Ishbia feels other NBA GMs are jealous of Phoenix’s roster construction and overall direction despite not having a first-round pick from 2025 through 2030.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets’ season ended when most others’ did, on April 14, at the conclusion of the regular season. But Houston may have seen Phoenix’s possible demise before the Rockets’ season could end and even before the trade deadline passed on Feb. 8.

How do we know this? The Rockets, led by general manager Rafael Stone, reportedly tried negotiating a unique trade to try landing a collection of the Suns’ future first-round picks, which are actually held by the Brooklyn Nets stemming from the Kevin Durant-Mikal Bridges trade.

An article from the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen recently revealed this exact scenario in an item about the Rockets trying to increase their future draft assets instead of throwing another young prospect with potential into the mix.

“General manager Rafael Stone sought to offer the Nets’ picks back to Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks in exchange for the draft picks from the Phoenix Suns that the Nets hold, according to two individuals familiar with the conversation.” Jonathan Feigen on Rockets’ attempt to trade for Suns’ future picks

The Rockets own the Nets’ first-round pick in 2024 (ninth-best lottery odds), and in 2026. Houston also has the rights to swap firsts with Brooklyn in 2025 and 2027. It appears Houston was targeting Phoenix’s first-round selections in 2025, 2027, and 2029, which are in Brooklyn’s possession from the Durant trade.

