Phoenix Suns use lucrative contract to hire another championship head coach less than 24 hours after firing Frank Vogel

On Thursday, the Phoenix Suns relieved Frank Vogel of his head coaching duties. By Friday, team owner Mat Ishbia found his replacement.

According to Shams Charania, the Suns have hired former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer to a five-year contract worth $50 million-plus. Budenholzer, an Arizona native, was fired by Milwaukee just two seasons after helping them win the NBA Finals.

A two-time NBA Coach of the Year winner, Budenholzer had a .693 winning percentage with Milwaukee and holds a career win rate of 60.4%. He takes over for Coach Vogel, who also has an NBA Championship win to his name but has a career win rate of 53.2%. His 59.8 win percentage in Phoenix was the best of Vogel’s career.

For the Suns to hire Budenholzer so quickly, less than 24 hours after removing Vogel, it indicates Phoenix already had the former Bucks coach in mind before making a final decision. Yet, Budenholzer is considered the best candidate with previous head coaching experience available.

Already boasting a big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, the Suns now expect Budenholzer to get further than Vogel did, and at least avoid a first-round sweep again in next year’s NBA Playoffs.

