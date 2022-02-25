2 players Houston Astros should sign after MLB lockout

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros remain the team to beat in the American League West until proven otherwise. At the same time, their competition will be stiff in 2022 with three of their four divisional rivals already making substantial signings this offseason.

Furthermore, the looming departure of Carlos Correa means a second consecutive offseason they lose a homegrown positional star (George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays). After re-signing Justin Verlander on a two-year, $50 million deal, the Astros have to be savvy in filling roster voids.

Here are two players the Astros should sign after the MLB lockout.

Houston Astros deepen outfield with Joc Pederson

The Astros have a budding star in Kyle Tucker and one of the best pure hitters in the sport in Michael Brantley in their starting outfield. All the while, Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers are starting-caliber players. That said, they could use another proven player in their outfield rotation.

Pederson gives manager Dusty Baker a versatile and battle-tested player. For starters, the former plays all three outfield positions while having reps at first base under his belt. At the plate, Pederson poses a legitimate power threat from the left side. Just two seasons ago, he launched 36 home runs in a volatile role on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In all likelihood, the Astros play McCormick – who’s coming off an auspicious rookie season – in center, making Pederson the fourth outfielder; that’s a role that Pederson is accustomed to.

Joc Pederson stats (2021): .238/.310/.422, 18 home runs and 61 RBIs across 429 at-bats

Houston has one of the most well-rounded offensive attacks in the game, a label that takes a hit in Correa’s presumptive departure. That means they have to find production in other parts of their roster. Plus, Brantley has dealt with plenty of injuries in recent memory.

Given their track record of developing position players, the Astros likely look for one of their top infield prospects (Pedro Leon or Jeremy Pena) to replace Correa at shortstop within the next two years. In the meantime, they get production from youngsters like Tucker and McCormick making more strides and in signing Pederson.

The 29-year-old’s tendency to pose a primary power threat adds some offensive variety to the Astros’ offense. Pederson is a short-term, veteran complement to an American League contender.

Houston Astros add pitching versatility in Garrett Richards

The Astros traditionally have a deep pitching staff. While that remains the case, this aspect of their operation isn’t flawless, so to speak. Verlander hasn’t made a big-league start in 18 months due to an elbow injury and the bullpen, as a whole, was respectable and little more last season. Richards is the perfect signing for the Astros.

The 33-year-old right-hander has become a versatile pitching option. Over the last two seasons, – spent with the Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres – he split time as a starter and reliever. He’d assume the same role with the Astros.

Garrett Richards stats (2021): 4.87 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 115 strikeouts across 136.2 innings (40 appearances, 22 starts)

Richards tends to heavily rely on his four-seamer while mixing in a slider and curveball. Yes, he’s coming off a bumpy season. On the other hand, he has shown an ability to hold his own in a makeshift role. With the Astros, he begins the year as a long reliever who starts in a pinch when a member of the starting rotation can’t go.

Verlander is 39 and coming off Tommy John surgery. He hasn’t performed against an MLB offense consistently since the 2019 playoffs. There’s zero guarantee that he’s 90 percent of what he once was, and the Astros are pressing their luck by devoting a $25 million salary to him. They need backup.

As it concerns the bullpen, Houston signed former Philadelphia Phillies closer Hector Neris and has steady and/or proven relievers like Ryan Pressly, Ryne Stanek and Blake Taylor. Richards gives their bullpen a new dimension and someone with a great deal of experience. He checks all the boxes for a contending Astros team.

Richards would be a glue piece for the Astros’ pitching staff and provide some much-needed depth.