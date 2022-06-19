2022 Golden State Warriors draft picks, mock draft and ideal scenarios

The 2022 Golden State Warriors draft consists of three total selections, including the 28th pick in the first round.

Fresh off their fourth NBA title in eight years, the Warriors are absolutely stacked once again. There’s no reason to believe that general manage Bob Myers and Co. will use all three picks. In fact, there’s already talk that Golden State will trade its first-round pick.

Before we preview the Golden State Warriors draft let’s check in on the picks they boast in the event later this week.

Related: Final 2022 NBA mock draft

2022 Golden State Warriors draft picks

1st round, 28th pick

2nd round, 51st pick

2nd round, 55th pick

Golden State Warriors draft includes Round 1 trade

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

None of the players available at 28 would make anywhere near an impact for the Warriors. They could look to package both second-round selections to move up. But that doesn’t seem to make a ton of sense given the lack of value that would come with that.

Instead, these Warriors move out of the first round altogether. That includes sending the 28th selection to the Indiana Pacers for a 2023 first-round pick (via Cleveland) and Indiana’s second-round pick (58th overall). This would enable the Warriors to acquire another first-round selection in 2023, one that will likely be much higher than the 28th pick. It almost makes too much sense.

Related: Golden State Warriors win NBA title, 4 takeaways

Golden State Warriors trade up in the second round

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

With three late second-round selections after the hypothetical trade mentioned above, Golden State packages two of them to move into the middle of the second round for a target player. Again, they are not going to have three rookies on the roster next season. That’s especially with youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody barely getting any playing time in the NBA Finals.

In this scenario, the Warriors send the 51st and 58th pick to the Los Angeles Clippers for the 43rd selection. They then add Fresno State big man Orlando Robinson to the mix. With James Wiseman missing the entire 2021-22 season to injury, getting another young big makes sense. The 6-foot-11 Robinson averaged 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for Fresno State as a junior last season. He already boasts a pro-ready game, too.

Related: Top 2022 NBA Draft prospects

Golden State Warriors add young point guard to the mix

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State got very little from veteran Chris Chiozza off the bench last season. Once it became clear Jordan Poole’s trajectory was about to take off, he ended up playing a ton of minutes.

With Poole capable of ball-handling duties, one might think point guard wouldn’t be a need behind reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry. That’s not the case. Poole is in line for a huge extension this summer. He’ll join the Warriors’ starting five next season. There’s certainly a need here.

Enter into the equation former Gonzaga star Andrew Nembhard. The 6-foot-4 prospect boasts great size for the point guard spot. He’s already a great passer, plays good defense and has a nice jump shot. Last season saw him average 11.8 points and 5.3 assists on 52% shooting.

Procected Golden State Warriors draft picks

2nd round, 43rd pick: Orlando Robinson, center, Fresno State

2nd round, 55th pick: Andrew Nembhard, guard, Gonzaga

Past 10 Golden State Warriors first-round picks