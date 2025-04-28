Ferrari introduces a new look for 2025 Miami Grand Prix

Credit: Scuderia Ferrari

Ferrari will introduce fresh fashion elements at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix this weekend, which could include a race-specific livery for the first U.S.-based Grand Prix of the season.

The Italian team has announced an official change to their uniforms for the event, although they have not confirmed any modifications to their livery or race suits so far. The new look features white t-shirts with red and white collars, as well as white caps.

A new look for Miami 2025 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kC48UQJdIx — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 28, 2025

Ferrari maintains fourth place in the constructors’ standings with 78 points, despite a disappointing early start to 2025 through five rounds. The team stands 11 points behind Red Bull while trailing McLaren by more than 100 points in the standings. The team at Ferrari continues to focus on issues with their cars, plus the continued integration of Lewis Hamilton into the team.

For the first time this season, Ferrari achieved their first podium finish at the Saudi GP where Charles Leclerc placed third, showing some of the technical issues that have haunted the Scuderia can be overcome.

During his inaugural season with Scuderia Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton achieved his best result with a sprint victory in China. However, he has continued to struggle with his new car, sharing his frustration and dislike for both the performance of his machine and his driving skills so far.

While a new look isn’t expected to improve racing on the circuit, Ferrari will use the 2025 Miami Grand Prix sprint race to test whether their recent car upgrades and Lewis Hamilton’s working week off will lead to better racing success.

