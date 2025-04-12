F1 starting grid: Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying results, including Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton

The stage is set for another fantastic Formula 1 race on Sunday with the Bahrain Grand Prix results determined on Saturday. The F1 starting grid also received a bit of a shake-up thanks to grid penalty and a surprise placement for Lando Norris.

Saturday’s F1 qualifying results were much tighter than many fans anticipated, especially after the practice results. Following a rather uneventful Japan Grand Prix last Sunday, the Bahrain Grand Prix starting lineup offers a bit more hope for excitement this time around.

Let’s dive into the Formula 1 starting grid for Sunday’s Bahrain GP.

F1 starting grid: Bahrain Grand Prix line up

As documented by Formula1.com, Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli were hit with one-place grid penalties in the Bahrain GP starting grid for leaving their garages too early during qualifying. They’ve been lowered one spot each in the following grid.

Position Driver Team 1 Oscar Piastri Mercedes 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 3 George Russell Mercedes 4 Pierre Gasly Alpine 5 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 6 Lando Norris McLaren 7 Max Verstappen Red Bull 8 Carlos Sainz Williams 9 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 10 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 11 Jack Doohan Alpine 12 Isack Jadjar Racing Bulls 13 Fernando ALonso Aston Martin 14 Esteban Ocon Haas 15 Alex Albon Williams 16 Nico Hilkenberg Sauber 17 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 18 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 20 Oliver Bearman Haas

Bahrain Grand Prix FAQ

Who is on the pole for the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Oscar Piastri is on the pole for the Bahrain GP on Sunday. In his 50th career Formula 1 start, Piastri secured just the second career Grand Prix pole position of his career.

What time is the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The Bahrain GP is on Sunday at 8:00 AM PT/11:00 AM ET.

Where is Lewis Hamilton on the grid tomorrow?

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton is ninth on the Formula 1 starting grid tomorrow in Bahrain.

Where is Max Verstappen on the grid tomorrow?

Max Verstappen is seventh on the F1 starting grid on Sunday for the Bahrain GP.

What channel is F1 on?

You can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in the United States. In the UK, the Bahrain GP is on Sky Sports F1.