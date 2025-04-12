F1 starting grid: Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying results, including Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton

Updated:
The stage is set for another fantastic Formula 1 race on Sunday with the Bahrain Grand Prix results determined on Saturday. The F1 starting grid also received a bit of a shake-up thanks to grid penalty and a surprise placement for Lando Norris.

Saturday’s F1 qualifying results were much tighter than many fans anticipated, especially after the practice results. Following a rather uneventful Japan Grand Prix last Sunday, the Bahrain Grand Prix starting lineup offers a bit more hope for excitement this time around.

Let’s dive into the Formula 1 starting grid for Sunday’s Bahrain GP.

F1 starting grid: Bahrain Grand Prix line up

As documented by Formula1.com, Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli were hit with one-place grid penalties in the Bahrain GP starting grid for leaving their garages too early during qualifying. They’ve been lowered one spot each in the following grid.

PositionDriverTeam
1Oscar PiastriMercedes
2Charles LeclercFerrari
3George RussellMercedes
4Pierre GaslyAlpine
5Andrea Kimi AntonelliMercedes
6Lando NorrisMcLaren
7Max VerstappenRed Bull
8Carlos SainzWilliams
9Lewis HamiltonFerrari
10Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
11Jack DoohanAlpine
12Isack JadjarRacing Bulls
13Fernando ALonsoAston Martin
14Esteban OconHaas
15Alex AlbonWilliams
16Nico HilkenbergSauber
17Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
18Gabriel BortoletoSauber
19Lance StrollAston Martin
20Oliver BearmanHaas

Bahrain Grand Prix FAQ

Who is on the pole for the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Oscar Piastri is on the pole for the Bahrain GP on Sunday. In his 50th career Formula 1 start, Piastri secured just the second career Grand Prix pole position of his career.

What time is the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The Bahrain GP is on Sunday at 8:00 AM PT/11:00 AM ET.

Where is Lewis Hamilton on the grid tomorrow?

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton is ninth on the Formula 1 starting grid tomorrow in Bahrain.

Where is Max Verstappen on the grid tomorrow?

Max Verstappen is seventh on the F1 starting grid on Sunday for the Bahrain GP.

What channel is F1 on?

You can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in the United States. In the UK, the Bahrain GP is on Sky Sports F1.

