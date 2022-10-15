Why Draymond Green should seriously consider Jake Paul’s $10 mil offer to box

Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are just days away from beginning anew this season following the drama spawned by the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole fight two weeks ago. It is hard to tell if Green and Poole have already buried the hatchet but it seemed like there wasn’t much tension between them in the team’s preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

For obvious reasons, the media and some NBA fans couldn’t help but talk about the issue heading into the new season. And apparently, even fight fans are buzzing about it after YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul offered Green $10 million to fight in the next event for his Most Valuable Promotion’s company.

While it appears that Green isn’t taking Paul’s offer seriously, it wouldn’t be a terrible move to make for the Warriors All-Star after all. If anything, considering boxing could even be good for Green, and here’s why.

We all saw that Draymond Green packs a punch

After the video of the actual fight was leaked, people learned two remarkable things. First, the physical altercation was worse than most fans imagined. As it turned out, the Green vs. Poole fight wasn’t just another squabble between two players capped off by some pushing and shoving. Instead, it was Green who managed to land the first and final punch.

Second, and more importantly, NBA fans discovered Green’s unfathomed knockout power in those fists. It can be recalled that in the video, the four-time All-Star landed a swift and devastating right-hand superman punch on Poole. People rushed into the scene but it was crystal clear that Poole got knocked silly.

Possessing that amount of power, Green is undeniably one step ahead should he consider boxing. Trainers would only need to polish his footwork and he should be good to go for a celebrity fight.

Green could make a huge amount of money in boxing

Green is currently on a four-year, $99.6 million deal with the Warriors. He is set to make $25.8 million this upcoming season alone. While that sounds like a lucrative deal for a 32-year-old, it’s hard to refute that Green could also pocket a serious amount of money in boxing for just one night of work and a few rounds. And that is more than just a theory.

In combat sports, an array of MMA fighters have made the big switch to boxing because of the money. In Green’s case, Paul’s offer of $10 million alone is already a hefty payday. It’s also inevitable that should the NBA star agree, and Paul manages to slate him against a big-name opponent as well, that figure would go up.

Considering Green takes time to weigh in on all these things, there’s a great chance he might give boxing a go. However, he might also need to move mountains to convince the Warriors organization that doing so isn’t a huge risk. All told, the idea of Green entering the boxing ring is still a bit bizarre. But on the other hand, nothing says that it could never happen either.