Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf a holdout from mandatory minicamp

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf had been angling for a new contract all spring. It led to him missing the start of the team’s off-season program.

Metcalf’s absence earlier this offseason wasn’t cause for alarm as the OTAs were voluntary. That changed on Tuesday with Seattle players reporting for mandatory minicamp.

According to multiple media report, Metcalf did not report with the rest of the team. He’s now officially a holdout. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport has more on this developing story.

“Seahawks star WR DK Metcalf is not present for mandatory minicamp, as contract talks have not yet resulted in a new deal. He continues to rehab his injury in LA.” Report on DK Metcalf holding out

Leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft in late April, there was talk that the Seahawks might opt to trade Metcalf rather than pay him top-end wide receiver money. That died down after general manager John Schneider and Co. reportedly turned down an offer from the New York Jets that included the No. 10 pick in the annual event.

One now has to wonder whether trade talks will heat up between now and the start of training camp late next month. Seattle can’t afford to have this drama hanging around the team following the blockbuster trade of franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.

DK Metcalf contract talks and the NFL wide receiver market

Jan 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Davante Adams reset the wide receiver market earlier this offseason after his trade from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s earning $140 million over five seasons in Sin City. Another star wide receiver to be dealt, Miami Dolphins Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill netted himself a four-year, $120 million contract from the team in South Beach.

It’s highly unlikely that Metcalf will receive a similar deal, whether it’s with the Seahawks or another team. But the dude is going to get paid big time.

DK Metcalf stats (2019-21): 216 receptions, 3,170 yards, 29 TD, 60% catch rate

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, the Mississippi product can become a free agent next March. It’s one of the reasons Seattle might ultimately decide to trade him rather than pony up what will likely be $25-plus million annually on an extension.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors