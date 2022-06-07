Deshaun Watson situation takes another turn with future of Cleveland Browns QB up in the air

It was earlier this week that a 24th woman came forward and filed a civil complaint against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson claiming sexual misconduct and/or assault.

Filed in the Harris County District court in Houston, said civil suit alleges some major improprieties on the part of the recently-acquired Browns signal caller. They are ugly in nature.

“As Plaintiff attempted to focus on getting the massage completed, at some point, Watson got an erection, causing his towel to fall off. By this point, Watson, was now completely naked and exposed. Watson then started to masturbate. Plaintiff immediately stopped the massage. Apparently responding to look of shock on Plaintiff’s face, Watson said to Plaintiff, ‘Relax. It is okay to touch it.'” Most-recent civil complaint against Deshaun Watson

The complaint then goes on to state that Watson “continued masturbating more aggressively” before he “quickly ejaculated, some of the ejactulate got on Plantiff’s chest and face.”

While still allegations, this latest information adds to the laundry list of specifics that accusers have laid out over the past couple weeks.

For his part, Watson had previously states he sent an apology text to one of the accusers after an incident left the woman in tears.

“Yes, because she was teary-eyed. And I was trying to figure out what was going on. So, I assumed that she was uncomfortable in whatever reason. And we talked about working in the future. And so, I said, `We can work in the future. Just let me know.’ And then I sent my apologies as whatever reason she was teary-eyed for.” Deshaun Watson in a deposition from back in May

New lawsuit against Deshaun Watson came as a surprise to the NFL, Browns

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, NFL insider Albert Breer noted that this most-recent lawsuit came as a bit of a surprise to the league and the Browns. Breer went on to say that it’s uncertain how up front Watson was with the team ahead of Cleveland pulling off a blockbuster trade for him this past spring.

Cleveland ultimately sent three first-round picks as the centerpiece to the Houston Texans for Watson. The team then signed him to a fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million. There are certainly outs on the contract under the guise of the NFL personal conduct policy.

If Watson was not up front with the team about more potential allegations, this could potentially come into play.

The NFL refused to comment further on the latest allegation against Watson, simply stating that it is still in the process of investigating all 24 of the allegations against the quarterback. A decision on any punishment is expected to be handed down this summer with a year-long ban potentially being in the cards.

As for the legalities, two separate Texas-based grand juries opted against recommending criminal charges against Deshaun Watson this past spring. In no way does this mean he’s in the clear.

As these allegations continue to pile up and with ugly details becoming prevalent on a near-weekly basis, the NFL and the Browns themselves will be forced to address it.

