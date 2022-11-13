WATCH: Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr breaks down during postgame press conference

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders dropped their third consecutive game Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

It was yet another ugly loss for a team that sits at 2-7 on the season and is going nowhere fast. For his part, Carr started the game out slowly by missing on each of his first five passes.

Raiders fans inside Allegiant Stadium were getting restless as their team fell down 10-0 early. All the while, Carr and the Vegas offense couldn’t overcome another disastrous performance from the team’s defense.

Boasting the second-worst record in the AFC heading into Week 11, drama is starting to take hold in Sin City. Star wide receiver Davante Adams called out the coaching staff following last week’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meanwhile, it’s now readily apparent that head coach Josh McDaniels is on the hot seat.

Following their most-recent loss, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr got emotional in talking about his team.

#Raiders QB Derek Carr got really emotional in his postgame press conference talking about how tough this season has been. pic.twitter.com/QxpX8HyOjW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 14, 2022

“I love Josh (McDaniels). I love our coaches. They have had nothing but success. Way more success than I’ve ever had. I am sorry for being emotional,” Carr said as he started to tear up. “I am just pissed off. Some of the things that a lot of us try to do just to practice. What we put our body through just to sleep at night. And for that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off. Pissed a lot of guys off. It’s hard. Knowing what some guys are doing just to practice. What they put in their body just to sleep at night. Just so we can be there for one another. I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place. And as a leader, that pisses me off.”

Carr has given everything to the Raiders. He acted the part of a team leader through all of the off-field issues the team dealt with a season ago, only to lead the team to a surprising playoff appearance. Unfortunately, things have gone in a completely different direction through the first nine games of the 2022 season.

Derek Carr and his future with the Las Vegas Raiders

There’s been a lot of talk this season about Carr and whether he will return to the Raiders next season. Despite signing a contract extension this past season, Vegas can get out from under Carr’s contract without much of a dead cap hit.

With the Raiders now playing out the string and potentially set to have a high first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, there’s a chance that general manager Dave Ziegler opts to go quarterback next April. It’s seen as a tremendous class at that position with the likes of C.J. Stroud and Bryce young leading the charge.

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Carr let his emotions out in a big way. He’s a passionate guy. He has a lot committed to the success of the Raiders. One now has to wonder if the feeling is mutual following yet another ugly loss.