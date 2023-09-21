4 Dallas Cowboys cornerback options to replace Trevon Diggs

The news that Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in practice ahead of their Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals was met with shock around the NFL world.

Diggs, 25, was one of the best players on a dominant Cowboys defense that has allowed all of 10 points in two games this season. The recently-extended former Alabama star had yielded a mere 33.3% completion and 4.6 QB rating through two games. This came on the heels of a four-year span to open his career that saw Diggs record a whopping 18 interceptions with 52 passes defended.

Dallas isn’t going to be able to simply replace one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. And while the acquisition of fellow Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore during the offseason helps, it now needs to find some depth. Below, we look at four cornerback options for the ‘Boys following the devastating Trevon Diggs injury news.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get Top FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today!

Bradley Roby

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Having just visited with the San Francisco 49ers before they signed former Dallas Cowboys corner Anthony Brown, it’s pretty clear that Roby is on the radar of NFL teams. There certainly is a good reason for this. Roby remains one of the most underrated players at this position in the league.

The former first-round pick from Ohio State gave up a mere 54% completion and 79.4 QB rating when targeted last season. It’s one of the reasons we were all surprised that the New Orleans Saints replaced the nine-year veteran. He could slot in opposite Gilmore out of the gate and make an immediate impact in Big D.

Related: Top 20 remaining NFL free agents and ideal landing spots

Bryce Callahan

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 5-foot-9 Callahan is more of a traditional slot cornerback given his lack of size. But for now, Dallas is planning on moving DaRon Bland outside of with Jourdan Lewis taking over in the slot. It also helps that the “Boys acquired Noah Igbinoghene in a preseason trade with the Miami Dolphins.

Even then, Dallas needs to find depth where it’s available at cornerback on the NFL free agent market. Callahan would represent just that. Last season with the Los Angeles Chargers saw the veteran record three interceptions while allowing a solid 80.0 QB rating when targeted. He would make too much sense.

Richard Sherman

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Would Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn have his team’s brass call up Sherman to see if he has anything left in the tank? The future Hall of Famer is 35 years old and last played in the NFL back in December of 2021. But Sherman has not ruled out a return to the league despite being a popular media personality right now.

The five-time Pro Bowler played under Quinn when the ladder was the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive coordinator from 2013-14. He has a built-in knowledge of this defensive schme and could come in from Day 1 to make an impact. It’s all about whether Uncle Sherm believes he has anything left in the tank.

Related: Dallas Cowboys standing in Sportsnaut’s defense rankings aftter Trevon Diggs news

J.C. Jackson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No, this does not come completely out of left field. The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves at 0-2 on the season. A loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday would pretty much send their playoff aspirations packing for the winter. If so, moving off some high-priced veterans would make sense for GM Tom Telesco and Co.

Jackson fits into that category. The former New England Patriots Pro Bowler signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Bolts ahead of last season. But he suffered a serious quad injury five games in and missed the remainder of the campaign. Jackson, 27, has returned to record one interception while yielding a mere 46% completion through two games this season.

It would come as a cost for Dallas, but owner Jerry Jones and Co. have proven they will be active on the trade market recently. That included acquiring Gilmore, Brandin Cooks and Trey Lance this past offseason.