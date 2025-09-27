Who has the best defense in college football? Defenses win championships, as the Michigan Wolverines (2023) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (2024 have demonstrated in the last two seasons. With the 2025 college football season underway, many of the best defenses in college football will likely be a part of the College Football Playoff this year.

Let’s dive into our college football defense rankings, highlighting the 10 best defenses in college football this season. We’ll have updates every month. Stats entering Week 5.

1. Penn State Nittany Lions

Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

The Penn State Nittany Lions have the best defense in college football. Entering Week 5, Penn State’s defense allowed the third-fewest points per game (5.7) among Power 4 teams and the lowest points per play average (0.085) in the nation. It starts with a front seven that records the third-most tackles for loss per game (9.7), setting up third-and-longs.

Against the pass, the Nittany Lions allow the 10th-lowest completion rate (51.9 percent) and the sixth-lowest yards per attempt (4.6). Versus the run, opponents average just a 2.8 yards-per-carry average. It’s such a stifling defense that opponents have reached the red zone just six times this year and have gained 38 first downs (tied for fourth fewest in FBS).

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It should come as no surprise that the Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the best defenses in college football. After winning a national championship thanks to this unit last season, head coach Ryan Day had to find a replacement for defensive play-caller Jim Knowles (who left for Penn State). Matt Patricia was an unconventional hire, but NFL schemes combined with the talent on this Buckeyes defense are working so far.

Through three games, the Buckeyes have the best scoring defense in college football (5.3 points allowed per game). It’s hard to score when your opponents average just 11 first downs per game, one of the lowest marks in the FBS. Led by All-American safety Caleb Downs, the Buckeyes are holding opponents to just 18.4 passing yards per game (sixth) with a 52.1 percent completion rate (12th), translating to a stellar third-down defense (27.6 percent conversion rate allowed, 15th).

3. Texas Longhorns

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

With quarterback Arch Manning struggling this season and running back CJ Baxter hurt, the pressure has been on the Texas Longhorns defense to carry this team. Mission accomplished. Texas was the only team this season to bottle up Jeremiah Smith (43 receiving yards on six receptions), and that performance helped capture just how dominant this unit has been in 2025.

Entering Week 5, Texas has allowed the fifth-fewest total yards per game (212), the ninth-lowest conversion rate on third down (23.21 percent), and the second-lowest yards-per-play average (3.58). Running the football on this Longhorns defense—60.8 rush yards per game and 2.2 yards per carry—is nearly impossible, and quarterbacks (94.5 passer rating, ninth-lowest allowed in Power 4) aren’t faring better. Texas is also adept at creating takeaways (1.8 per game) and preventing first downs (11.8, sixth-fewest in FBS).

4. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Credit: Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Money builds top defenses in the National Football League, so why shouldn’t the Texas Tech Red Raiders use the same team-building strategy to assemble one of the best defenses in college football? Thanks to billionaire booster Cody Campbell, the Red Raiders’ defense was overhauled this offseason with the addition of edge rushers David Bailey and Romelio Height, along with cornerback Brice Pollock. It’s paid off.

It starts with takeaways, as this group is tied with Penn State for the fourth-most per game (2.3). The six interceptions through four games (tied for second most) are a testament to both the pass rush and a phenomenal secondary. While having so many interceptions means taking some chances, Texas Tech’s defense still allows just a 54.9 percent completion rate and 182.5 passing yards per game. The Red Raiders also rank 11th in points allowed per play (0.188) and hold teams to a 28.8 percent third-down rate.

5. Miami Hurricanes

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes don’t have as gaudy stats as some of the nation’s top defenses, but they have one of the most impressive resumes in college football. In games against South Florida, Notre Dame, and Florida this season, the Hurricanes’ defense has held those three opponents to 14.3 points per game with four takeaways and a 26.8 percent third-down conversion rate allowed.

Across four total games, Miami ranks 11th in third-down defense (24 percent conversion rate) and is in the top 10 for fewest red-zone trips allowed per game (2.25). Led by standout edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., Miami is also averaging 2.5 sacks per game with a 2.7 percent passing touchdown rate on 112 attempts.

6. Oregon Ducks

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It took a few years, but Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning has now put together one of the best defenses in college football. Oregon boasts one of the best passing defenses in the nation, allowing the fourth-lowest average QB rating (85.4) and 10th-fewest passing yards per game (120). Remarkably, the Ducks and Nebraska Cornhuskers are the only two FBS defenses not to allow a single passing touchdown through four games this year. Oregon also ranks fourth in completion rate allowed (51.1 percent) among Power 4 teams, seventh in first downs allowed per game (12.3) and seventh in points per play allowed (0.140)

7. Indiana Hoosiers

Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Much of the attention surrounding this Indiana Hoosiers football program centers on quarterback Fernando Mendoza. However, the best element of this team in 2025 to this point is the defense. Opposing quarterbacks have a 1-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio and are averaging just 5.4 yards per attempt against Indiana. That’s in large part because of a defensive front that is tied for the third-most sacks (15) this fall. Before you put all of that on the cakewalk of a schedule, the Hoosiers had to open the season against Illinois, where quarterback Luke Altmyer had a well below-average 43.0 ESPN QBR with seven sacks taken against this defensive front.

8. Oklahoma Sooners

Credit: SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Breaking the program record for sacks in a single game (10) certainly helps your totals. With that said, the Oklahoma Sooners have one of the best defenses in the nation, regardless. Oklahoma boasts a top-20 run defense, surrendering just 89 rushing yards per game with a 3.0 yards-per-carry average. Against the pass, the Sooners have allowed the fourth-lowest yards per attempt (4.56) in the Power 4 this year. What really stands out about this unit is the third-down defense, with Oklahoma yielding the lowest third-down conversion rate (17.9 percent) allowed through four games. Brent Venables finally has a healthy defense, and he’s orchestrated it into performing at an exceptional level right now.

9. BYU Cougars

Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

If our college football defense rankings were based purely on stats, the BYU Cougars would be at the top. That’s because this group is tied with Ohio State for the best scoring defense in the nation (5.3 points allowed per game), it ranks first in yards-per-play average (3.48), second in total defense (205.3 total yards per game allowed), and it ranks top-10 in red-zone defense and first downs allowed. Until BYU proves it against competition that isn’t Portland State, Stanford, and East Carolina, though, the Cougars can’t be any higher than this.

10. LSU Tigers

Credit: Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The LSU Tigers defense is in a bit of the same boat as Miami, where the season-long numbers aren’t as eye-popping because they faced Clemson and Florida in September. Through four games, however, LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s unit is playing great football. LSU ranks ninth in scoring defense (9.3 points per game), 21st in yards per play (4.21), 14th in third-down defense (24.5 percent conversion rate), 10th in run defense (64.0 rush yards per game and 2.6 yards per carry average), and 20th in passing efficiency (102.34). All in all, this is a very well-rounded unit with great coaching.

